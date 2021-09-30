© Unknown



Oh my goodness this video is amazing. A work of art. A master-class in self-ownership.Yes yes, it's absolutely "terrifying" that a governor wouldn't force little kids to wear masks all day every day, or force people to close their businesses and lock down in their homes and not visit their family. Simply "dystopian" to allow freedom of any sort and not have the government dictate our every move.How is this video real?Could have EASILY been made by our friends at The Babylon Bee!"Don't breathe in" ... what is wrong with these people and why do they love fear so much???