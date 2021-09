© Martin Mobberley



© Stellarium



© MegaStar, used with permission



© Damian Peach



© Richard Miles



to see any comet at such an incredible distance is not only amazing but an indication o

f just how powerful the current outburst must be

© Richard Miles



Catch one of the most active small bodies in the solar system during a rare superoutburst., and it now appears as a tiny, 11th-magnitude object easily visible in 8-inch and larger telescopes. If you've never seen a comet masquerade as a star-like planetary nebula, don't pass up the chance — look soon. As the outburst evolves the comet's coma will expand but also fade.Timing and location couldn't be better, with the comet just 1.3° south-southeast of the easy, naked-eye star Iota (ι) Aurigae and standing at the threshold of a copious viewing window.. I caught 29P on Tuesday night, September 28th at 10:15 p.m. CDT, 45 minutes before the last-quarter Moon rose.Although just 12° altitude, I spotted the suspected comet in my 15-inch Dob even at the lowest magnification of 64×. At a casual glance, it looked exactly like a star, but with averted vision I could see a small, faint coma enrobing the bright false nucleus. Lucky or not, 29P was involved with a 13th-magnitude star some 12″ to its east at the time. When I looked again just before moonrise, it had parted company.Due to low altitude, I couldn't make out more detail, just(DC) of 8 on a scale of 0 to 9, from least to most concentrated. I'm as eager as you are to get the scope out again for another look. The comet. To see night-to-night changes in a celestial object is one of the reasons comets are so fun to observe. Richard Miles , with the British Astronomical Association (BAA), is the project lead on the MISSION 29P , a clearinghouse devoted to news and observations of the comet with the hope of better understanding the underlying cause of its tumultuous outbursts. Miles suspects that the object, with "each subsequent event triggering the next" during the current flare-up. Another good resource for current comet happenings is the Comets Mailing List an important volatile that drives activity in many comets,. Instead, vaporizing carbon monoxide ice appears to be the key driver of its regular outbursts. Based on data obtained largely by amateur astronomers, Miles describes the outbursts as cryovolcanoes that erupt explosively after carbon monoxide and methane, under pressure beneath the comet's crust melt, mix and release energy.Solar heating causes the crust above these spots to give way, explosively releasing gases along with up to a million tons of dust and debris at a shot. Think of popping the cork on a bottle of champagne. Because 29P is a large comet, its gravity temporarily reseals the "wound" until another cycle begins.As described in the September 2021 issue of Sky & Telescope magazine, there's currently a campaign to observe this comet. You're encouraged to share your observations at the 29P/ S-W 1 Observations page.Wishing you clear skies so you can witness 29P's delightful and instructive volatility!