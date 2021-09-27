© Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS



The result of Germany's parliamentary election is unlikely to lead to any improvement in relations between Berlin and Moscow, because the government will likely be formed with a foreign minister from a hostile coalition partner.That's according to Senator Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of Russia's parliament.Kosachev wrote his views on Facebook on Monday morning, following the release of the preliminary results from Germany. The European Union's biggest country went to the polls on Sunday, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16-year reign as chancellor.On Monday morning, Scholz announced his intention to form a "social, environmental, liberal" coalition with the Greens and the centrist Free Democratic Party (FDP). Combined, the SPD (206), Greens (118) and FDP (92) will have 416 seats, over half of the Bundestag's 735 seats.Following a German election, negotiating a coalition government can often take months, with junior parties often demanding a high price. After the September 2017 vote, it took until March 2018 to make an agreement. This time, with the Green Party performing so well, it is likely that they will ask for senior cabinet positions.The senator noted, however, that the Free Democrats have a history of pragmatism in leadership, particularly noting that former Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher served "during the periods of rapprochement between our country and Germany."