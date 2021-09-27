© AP Photo/Peter Morrison



After a not-so-hearty reception from a crowd outside Queen's University in Belfast as it honored her with the title of its first-ever female chancellor, ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton flaunted caped pics on Twitter."Just call me Madam Chancellor," Clinton tweeted on Saturday, attaching images of her in a large gown at Friday's ceremony, while a child carried her cape behind her.However, not even Clinton's supporters have apparently wanted to refer to the former secretary of state as "chancellor." Her most loyal fans responded by fantasizing about calling her "Madam President," getting the term trending with some cringe tweets.Meanwhile, others mocked the idea of Clinton receiving a 'Madam Chancellor' title as a consolation prize in place of 'Madam President'.Clinton received her five-year chancellor term in 2020, but the actual inauguration was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The title is largely symbolic, but involves Clinton representing the university abroad and having speaking engagements at ceremonies. While the president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University, Ian Greer, has welcomed "an internationally recognized public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland" to her new role, protesters blasted the university for their "shameful" support of the hawkish Democrat.