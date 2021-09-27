Clinton became the chancellor of Queen's University on Friday to the cries of "war criminal" from a small crowd of hecklers outside, but reactions to her visit and social media mockery of the images of her wardrobe have done little to deter her from celebrating the newly acquired title.
"Just call me Madam Chancellor," Clinton tweeted on Saturday, attaching images of her in a large gown at Friday's ceremony, while a child carried her cape behind her.
However, not even Clinton's supporters have apparently wanted to refer to the former secretary of state as "chancellor." Her most loyal fans responded by fantasizing about calling her "Madam President," getting the term trending with some cringe tweets.
"Oh how I would've loved to have called you Madam President," one user wrote in response to Clinton's pictures.
Comment: Hardly surprising this user calls themselves "vaxxed to the max".
Meanwhile, others mocked the idea of Clinton receiving a 'Madam Chancellor' title as a consolation prize in place of 'Madam President'.
Some critics couldn't resist comparing Clinton's rather large gown and 'cape carrier' images to iconic pop culture villains, including Chancellor Palpatine from the 'Star Wars' franchise.
Clinton received her five-year chancellor term in 2020, but the actual inauguration was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The title is largely symbolic, but involves Clinton representing the university abroad and having speaking engagements at ceremonies. While the president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University, Ian Greer, has welcomed "an internationally recognized public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland" to her new role, protesters blasted the university for their "shameful" support of the hawkish Democrat.