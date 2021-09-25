arizona audit election 2020
© AP Photo/Matt York, Pool
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas shared at the Senate presentation in Arizona after Dr. Shiva in the audit of the 2020 results in Maricopa County.

Doug Logan began his presentation by providing an overview of the process his team took in performing their work related to the audit of the 2020 Election results of Maricopa County. Much of his team's work was done at the Maricopa County Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Logan next discussed the status of his work.

Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas
Logan then went on to discuss duplicates and the results of recounts of the ballots. The numbers were similar to what was included in the draft report provided by Patrick Byrne shortly before the audit.

Below is a draft of the final report provided by Byrne. This report shows:
In the 2020 presidential election, the margin of victory was only 10,457 votes, a small fraction of the 57,734 ballots with known issues. Again, this is almost 6 times the margin of victory in the Presidential race and is multiples of the margin of victory in other races. Based on these factual findings, the election should not be certified, and the reported results are not reliable.
