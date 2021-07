© Unknown



"The crux of this dispute is discrete and straightforward: private corporations that serve as vendors to the state government are not 'public bodies' within the meaning of A.R.S. § 39-121.02(2). It follows that any document in their possession, custody or control are outside the scope of The Arizona Public Records Act[.]"

One of Arizona's largest newspapers is suing the state Senate and the contracted company running the audit, Cyber Ninjas, for access to their election audit records and financial records. The Arizona Republic, part of the Gannett mass media company,- case number LC2021-000180. Reportedly,The specific information they hope to obtain includes the process for the audit, businesses involved, funding sources, and all communications of those involved.news director for The Arizona Republic. Including the state Senate and Cyber Ninjas, the(R-Prescott),(R-Gilbert), and theThe complaint argued that all documents relative to the audit are public record because Cyber Ninjas was engaged in a "core governmental function" partly funded by taxpayer dollars.In another ongoing lawsuit requesting similar transparency to the audit, American Oversight v. Fann et al ., thethat Cyber Ninjas wasn't subject to the state's open records laws because it's a private corporation serving as a vendor. The motion to dismiss read:In the last court document filed, the Senate added that it doesn't possess Cyber Ninjas' corporate records.The Senate-instigated audit began with a lawsuit. On the same day that the audit was to begin, April 22, Arizona's Democratic Party and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors member Steve Gallardoin Arizona Democratic Party et al v. Fann et al . Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, We the People AZ Alliance PAC, and Maricopa County Libertarian Party joined in with their endorsements; the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona joined as an intervenor in the case.The court dismissed that case with prejudice.Although the Arizona audit has moved from its primary location at the coliseum, it is ongoing.