Two men tried to reach city - where Covid restrictions banned takeaways - with $100,000, three buckets of chicken and an undisclosed quantity of fries, police say.Two men have been arrested after police said they found them with a car boot-full of Kentucky fried chicken and over $100,000 in cash as they tried to cross the border into Auckland despite New Zealand's strict Covid-19 lockdown.The men were arrested after allegedly trying to flee from police near the Auckland border. When their car was searched, police said they found a large quantity of KFC, as well as the cash and a number of empty ounce bags.After the KFC arrest, a police spokesperson said "officers noticed a suspicious looking vehicle travelling on a gravel road, and upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police."The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways."While the scene resembles the plot line of a buddy crime comedy, it is in fact a serious breach of New Zealand's lockdown laws. A breach of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act can result in imprisonment for up to six months; or a fine of up to $4,000.The men will appear in court for breaching the health order, and police said further charges were likely.