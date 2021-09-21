© Bloomberg



"At the moment, we continue to see mystery cases cropping up through community testing. We want to see a turnaround in some of these situations."

New Zealand's largest city Auckland will remain in a Covid-19 lockdown for at least another two weeks, although some restrictions will be eased, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Sept 20).Ms Ardern said the city of two millionon New Zealand's four-tier coronavirus response system by late Tuesday, even as the authorities remain committed to eliminating a Delta variant outbreak.she told reporters. She added that if everyone continues to play his part, "we can continue stamping out (the virus)".but some businesses, such as takeaway food outlets, can open using contactless delivery.New Zealand imposedThe cluster has been concentrated in Auckland, and the rest of the country moved out of lockdown earlier this month.Ms Ardern said the North Island city could do the same when the authorities were confident the outbreak was "well contained".New Zealand is pursuing a "Covid-19-zero" elimination strategy -before the August outbreak, with residents enjoying a near-normal domestic life alongside tight restrictions on international borders.