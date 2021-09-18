On Tuesday night over 350,000 ballots tabulated in the recall election in California disappeared on live TV. The AP responded yesterday that this issue occurred due to a human error.
On Tuesday night on CNN live in front of a national audience over 350,000 ballots calling for the California recall suddenly disappeared.
This is similar to the many 'glitches' we uncovered after the 2020 Election where ballots seemingly disappeared.
(Turn volume down)
We discussed these peculiar events with Steve Bannon on the War Room.
Yesterday the AP provided a reason for the disappearance of the ballots in the California recall election on Tuesday. The ballots disappeared due to a staff error.
CLAIM: During live CNN election coverage of the California recall election on Sept. 14, more than 350,000 votes to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom suddenly disappeared.Nothing to see here. Run along. (Again)
AP'S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Edison Research, the polling firm that provides election data to CNN, said a data reporting error by one of its staffers caused false vote totals to briefly appear on a live CNN broadcast. The error was fixed within two minutes.