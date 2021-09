© Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday expressed solidarity with people facing prosecution in connection to the Capitol insurrection.The statement was issued ahead of Saturday's rally to protest the treatment of Capitol rioters. Over 600 known federal defendants face charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.Rioters committed over 1,000 assaults against police officers, according to prosecutors.The "Justice for J6 rally" is organized by a nonprofit group led by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard. Trump has not indicated whether he will attend or participate.The U.S. Capitol Police asked the Department of Defense to provide support in the form of National Guard troops should they become necessary on Saturday.In the lead-up to the Capitol riots , Trump had told his supporters he would join them on their march to Congress to "show strength."He ultimately did not join the rioters, nor did he issue any address as they breached the Capitol.Later that day, he appeared in a video message, still claiming "we had an election that was stolen from us" before telling his supporters to go home. "We love you," he said. "You're very special."