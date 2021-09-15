Once in their arms, Messenger RNA will be carried around their bodies, causing their cells to become production factories for billions of synthetic Spike Proteins from the original virus — a virus which is no longer in existence, having been superseded by variants. These Spike Proteins are known to be pathogenic, and the cause of blood clotting far more than has been acknowledged, as a study using the D-Dimer test appears to have shown (details here). They will end up in organs throughout the body, with the long-term effects entirely unknown since long-term effects cannot possibly have been studied. What is known, however, is that in the short-term they can be exceedingly dangerous, with the MHRA, VAERS and EUDRA reporting systems in the UK, US and EU showing a clear link to tens of thousands of deaths across the world, and millions of adverse reactions, many of which are extremely serious (check out this excellent analysis of VAERS data for confirmation).
So whilst children do not need a "vaccination" against this illness, it can be guaranteed that some of those getting it will have serious adverse effects, and some will die. This was known by the authorities, even before the rollout of the programme in adults begun, as Slide 16 of the FDA's "CBER Plans for Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness" from October 2020 — two months before the rollout in adults — shows. Here are some of the potential illnesses that were listed:
Guillain-Barré syndrome; Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis; Transverse myelitis; Encephalitis/myelitis/encephalomyelitis/ meningoencephalitis/meningitis/ encepholapathy; Convulsions/seizures; Stroke; Narcolepsy and cataplexy; Anaphylaxis; Acute myocardial infarction; Myocarditis/pericarditis; Autoimmune disease; Other acute demyelinating diseases; Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions; Thrombocytopenia; Disseminated intravascular coagulation; Venous thromboembolism; Kawasaki disease; Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children; Vaccine enhanced disease; Death.This is clearly a great evil being done on unsuspecting children, for which I can only lament, grieve and warn. It's as if Moloch were not content with taking 200,000 human lives from the womb each year in this country, but demands ever more sacrifice.
Yet there is an even greater danger on the horizon as a result of these products and the arrogance and hubris which greeted them — as if they were the Saviour of the World. I here refer not to the efficacy or safety of these products on individuals, but rather the potential effects of injecting millions or even billions of people with a "leaky" product — that is, one which doesn't stop transmission — whilst the virus is still in high circulation. I was alarmed at the start of the year by the warnings of a number of very eminent scientists, such as the Belgian vaccinologist, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the French virologist, Professor Luc Montagnier, who said that taking this action would be a catastrophic error. Dr. Vanden Bossche has now updated his warning given the unfolding situation:
"There should be no doubt that non-transmission-blocking vaccines (i.e., so-called 'leaky' or 'imperfect' vaccines) can never ever control a pandemic, even though they may temporarily protect against disease. Only temporarily? Yes, indeed. Given the globally increasing immune pressure and concomitant infectious viral pressure, genomic epidemiologists have no doubt that this pandemic roller coaster will not stop before it takes us over the cliff into the abyss of complete viral resistance to anti-spike (S) antibodies. That is where all runaway trains of the different ongoing pandemics of highly infectious variants will be coming together and converge into a big whirl where they can no longer be distinguished from one another" [my emphasis].He goes on to say that this is no longer not theoretical but reality, with the data coming out of Israel and the UK confirming his warning:
"The first stages of this evolution is what we now begin to see in countries which have already massively vaccinated their population (e.g., Israel). There is no doubt that other countries like the United Kingdom and the United States will soon go down the same path. Due to increasing resistance to neutralizing anti-S antibodies (Abs), these countries are now even beginning to shift from a primarily beneficial (i.e., less susceptible to severe disease) to a primarily detrimental effect (more susceptible to severe disease) in the vaccinated as compared to the unvaccinated."Essentially, he's pointing to the fact that the drive to mass vaccinate everyone on the planet with a product that — along with being experimental and dangerous — doesn't stop transmission, is creating the viral equivalent of a superbug which might emerge were we to embark on a mass antibiotic campaign across the whole world. If I understand him correctly, he is warning of a potential Super Variant which is:
- More transmissible
- More resistant to neutralizing antibodies
- More dangerous to the "vaccinated" whose short-term immunity from their first doses has waned — hence the urgent and speedy move to the 3rd and soon 4th shots in places like Israel.
"The mass vaccination hype will undoubtedly enter history as the most reckless experiment in the history of medicine."To which we must add some amendments to encompass everything else we've seen over the last 18 months:
"The Lockdowns, the Masks, the absurd restrictions, and the mass vaccination hype, will undoubtedly enter history as the most reckless social, economic, psychological and medical experiment in the history of mankind."I am of the opinion that the last 18 months has seen the release (whether deliberate or accidental I don't know) of a man-made bioweapon (SARS-CoV-2), which was dangerous to a tiny part of the population, but eminently treatable. This was then used as cover for the deliberate controlled demolition of society and economy, cooked up by a clique of immensely powerful Central Bankers, Mega Corporations and Technocrats. Furthermore, I believe we could have stopped them in their tracks, had we rejected their mad, irrational diktats and restrictions imposed upon us from the outset, none of which had anything to do with dealing with, much less treating, an illness. However, through a combination of fear, hysteria, and thoughtlessness, these Creatures of the Night were allowed to wreck us socially, economically, psychologically, and now medically. They're about to jab children, which will almost certainly result in some being severely injured, and some being sent to their deaths. They may have also succeeded in creating a medical runaway train of nightmare consequences — wittingly or unwittingly I have no idea — that could be utterly catastrophic.
God alone can save us from this catastrophe. We need deep repentance, first and foremost in the churches which have — by and large — glaringly failed to understand the times (1 Chronicles 12:32), failed to discern good from evil (Hebrews 5:14), and failed to pray fervently for deliverance (Isaiah 9:13-14). I plead with you to turn with urgency to him who made Heaven and Earth, seeking his deliverance as children are enrolled into this mass experiment and as we may be heading towards the cliff edge that the likes of Vanden Bossche have warned us about.
