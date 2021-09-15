"I don't know if it's true, but I see these pictures of these beautiful children that were killed in the attack. If that's true, and not propaganda, guess what, maybe you've created hundreds or thousands of new potential terrorists from bombing the wrong people. We can't sort of have an investigation after we kill people. We have an investigation before we kill people."

"Holding no one accountable, having everyone circle the wagons and say, 'Hey, we all agreed abandoning Bagram Air Force Base was a great idea,' this is going to be remembered by the people."

"Really, the fact that you're entertaining good behavior, that they get more money, I think is a big mistake and a naive notion that we're going to somehow change this Stone Age philosophy by giving them more of our money. We've sunk trillions of dollars. This is our chance to have a peace dividend. Let's stop sending good money after bad."

as Senator Rand Paul pointed out that the target should have been known before the attack.Pressed by Paul (R-Kentucky) on whether the August 29 strike killed an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative, Blinken testified in a Senate hearing on Tuesday that the Biden administration is reviewing the incident, and "a full assessment will be forthcoming.""So you don't know if it was an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?" Paul asked."I can't speak to that and I can't speak to that in this setting, in any event," Blinken replied."So you don't know or won't tell us?" Paul continued."Uh, I don't know because we're reviewing it," Blinken said.Paul then stung Blinken with the obvious, saying,He added that the US has a recent history of drone strikes with unintended casualties, including "hundreds and hundreds of people" who were killed remotely by the Obama administration, and civilian casualties lead to "blowback."Of reports thatPaul said:The New York Times said on Friday that its investigation of the incident found thatThe newspaper found, too, that contrary to US government claims,The worker, Zemari Ahmadi of US NGO Nutrition & Education International, had loaded containers of water in his car.said on Monday that he couldn't confirm who was killed in the drone attack, butThe strike came three days after an ISIS-K suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which killed 13 US troops and 169 Afghans.Paul noted that he had advocated ending the war in Afghanistan for a decade, butHe called the US abandonment of the Bagram Air Base more than a month before the withdrawal was completed "one of the worst military decisions in our history."The senator said the Biden administration added "insult to injury" by announcingAlthough the administration has said the money will be given to charities and United Nations agencies, bypassing the Taliban, Paul said the Islamist group has a history of taking such donations.which Paul predicted will be given to the Taliban "if they behave." Blinken acknowledged that the Biden administration will only withhold funds "absent the Taliban making good on the commitments and expectations of the international community."Paul responded: