"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties."

The US drone strike in Kabul that allegedly killed seven childrenthe top US military officer said.Sunday's strike had targeted a vehicle in Kabul, which theongoing at Hamid Karzai International Airport at the time.Local media and the Taliban, however, said thatAddressing reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday,repeated the claim by CENTCOM thatHe told the reporters:"At this point, we think that the procedures were correctly followed, and it was a righteous strike and that "at least one" person who was killed was a "facilitator" for the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K). It was ISIS-K that claimed responsibility for last Thursday's suicide bombing outside the airport, which killed an estimated 200 Afghans and 13 US troops.Milley said, adding there would be an investigation.After local reports identified the victims by name, however,said they would be "deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life." He maintained that the casualties were caused not by the US drone,Asked about the civilian casualties on Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that they're "not in a position to dispute it right now."Shortly afterwards, the last US planes took off from Kabul, ending the two-week airlift that President Joe Biden would describe on Tuesday as "an extraordinary success."