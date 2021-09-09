"On the morning of the bombing, she came and kissed me, and said: 'Good morning, Father.' It was our last meeting. I will never see her again."

"Without any proof, without any investigation, they attacked us and killed our children, and we will never forgive them."

"We've lost our children. They can't return to us. So, at least our honor should be restored by a fair investigation."

While it won't bring back their children, a fair investigation would at least restore their honor, two Afghan fathers from a family of which 10 of members were killed in a US drone strike in Kabul have told RT.who were killed along with 169 Afghans in a suicide bombing and gunfire at the gates of Kabul airport on August 26.The retaliation came a few days later, just as the US forces were about to complete their evacuation from Afghanistan, now almost entirely controlled by the Taliban.But reports soon emerged thatEmal Akhmadi, Malika's devastated parent, recalls:Akhmadi told RT.Sumaya's father has labeled the US drone strikeJamshid Yousoufi wondered.Akhmadi branded the Americans "utter liars" for linking the family with the terrorists. He said:He called on the international community to make sure the drone strike was fully investigated.The grieving fathers are the heroes in RT's documentary series 'Unheard Voices'. Dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the beginning of America's War on Terror in Afghanistan, the short film project tells the stories of those whose lives have been forever changed by it. The civilians who lost their loved ones to airstrikes, the inmates of the US prisons at Bagram and Guantanamo who were deprived of their freedom without trial and endured torture, the American troops who found themselves on the brink of suicide after returning from Afghanistan and now question the very need for the US invasion - they have all been interviewed by RT. New episodes will be aired daily, starting Wednesday.