© AP

The true beneficiaries of 9/11

A crisis of courage

The poison remains in our system

Our pandemic of fear

fear was and remains the most powerful tool that has been consistently used to whittle down our freedom and civil liberties

Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for MintPress News. She currently writes for her own outlet Unlimited Hangout and contributes to The Last American Vagabond and MintPress News