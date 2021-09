Former President Trump on Tuesday blasted new reporting about Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley as "fake news" after the release of a bombshell passage from an upcoming book by veteran journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.Milley, who was reportedly becoming increasingly concerned about China's rising military capabilities and the possibility that one deceptive action could spark conflict between the two nations, called Gen. Li Zuocheng of China twice to discuss the situation.He was reportedly looking to assure the general and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. was not preparing a strike, and note that the U.S. was not collapsing after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shook the nation.Trump, in a statement on Tuesday, said if the story about "Dumbass" Milley is true, it would be treasonous. The former president also attacked Milley for the U.S.'s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan.He rejected the contents of Woodward and Costa's reporting, contending that he "never even thought of attacking China — and China knows that."The revelation about the communication between Milley and his Chinese counterpart was just one in a number of revelations in Woodward and Costa's forthcoming book.The authors also reported that Milley moved to limit Trump's ability to order a military strike or launch nuclear weapons following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.