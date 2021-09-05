© Fox News



"What they're doing as people come in, they're getting their names registered. They're doing the biometrics. They check their irises. They do their fingerprints. They take a full facial photo."

"My military estimate is...that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war. I don't know if the Taliban is going to [be] able to consolidate power and establish governance."

"I think there's at least a very good probability of a broader civil war and that will then, in turn, lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS or other myriad of terrorist groups. You could see a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months. And we're going to monitor that."

"We'll have to reestablish some human intelligence networks, etc. And then as opportunities present themselves, we'll have to continue to conduct strike operations if there's a threat to the United States."

"it is possible to do it. We're going to have to maintain very, very intense levels of indicators and warnings and observation and ISR [Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance] over that entire region."

In an exclusive television interview with Fox News' Jennifer Griffin in Ramstein, Germany Saturday,He referenced not only thebut officials in theThe general - who traveled to Germany to thank troops from the U.S. European Command that scrambled to set up the massive tent city on the tarmac of the largest U.S. Airbase and transport hub in Europe - saidMilley said he is "very comfortable" with the measures being taken to approve the entry of individuals into the U.S.The general was asked whether the U.S. is safer following the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan but said it was too soon to tell:The general's premonition was followed by his concern that the terrorist organizations could use the disorder in Afghanistan as an opportunity to find gains.The general emphasized that maintaining U.S. security and intelligence gathering in the region will be a more difficult task now that the U.S. has no official presence inside Afghanistan.Milley told Fox News: