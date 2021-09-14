Australian beach goers, Bondi Beach, Aussies
Aussies have had enough. The people in Australia are now ignoring 'health' orders at Sydney's beautiful Bondi Beach and going about their lives.

Reports from Sydney show the people in Australia are now ignoring the state's insane COVID rules.


More and more Aussies are fed up with their country's insane COVID rules.


A local police officer begs Aussies to put their masks on and comply with social distancing to no avail.