Society's Child
FBI fires lead agent in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping case
Colton Salaz
Just the News
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 19:59 UTC
Just the News
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 19:59 UTC
According to The Detroit News, Special Agent Richard Trask was fired last week while awaiting trial on charges of assault with intent to do bodily harm and allegations that he beat his wife's head against a nightstand following an argument caused by a swingers party they attended.
The firing of the law enforcement officer comes amid questions concerning potential misconduct by the FBI during the kidnapping investigation, and whether as many as 12 informants were driving the alleged conspiracy.
Trask was dropped as a witness for the FBI following comments he made on social media calling former President Donald Trump a "douchebag" and a "piece of s---."
The arrest and subsequent firing come as defense lawyers representing the accused attempted kidnappers began planning their legal strategy, which includes attacking the credibility of the FBI agents involved in the case. The defense team also plans on alleging the FBI informants, including Trask, entrapped the defendants.
The trial will not be conducted until December at the earliest, and the defense team may still attempt to call Trask as a witness despite the FBI dismissing him for the prosecution.
Comment: All this is made doubly interesting given this from two months back: Remember the plot to kidnap MI Gov. Whitmer that the FBI foiled? Yeah, the FBI apparently helped hatch it
See also:
- Suspect charged in Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot had anarchist flag, hates police
- Trump rips Whitmer after she accuses him of being 'complicit' in kidnapping plot
- Tyrant Michigan Gov. Whitmer stripped of emergency powers
- Poll: Michigan 'Generic Republican' Beats Gretchen Whitmer 52%-41%
- County prosecutor mulling criminal charges against Whitmer over nursing home COVID policy
See Also:
Reader Comments
Rowan Cocoan · 2021-09-14T11:42:53Z
A swinger's party? I bet the older agents look back fondly on the days of the boss' cross dressing faggotry.
This guy is a propotypical pig - a bully, a liar, a thief and an authoritarian follower wannabe PTB but was never going to get there.
R.C.
Jibrish supra: Is that a good film?
RC
This guy is a propotypical pig - a bully, a liar, a thief and an authoritarian follower wannabe PTB but was never going to get there.
R.C.
Jibrish supra: Is that a good film?
RC
Latest News
- Best of the Web: UK children will give consent for Covid injection NOT parents, health minister declares all over 12 to be targeted despite advisory body voting AGAINST scheme
- CAUGHT ON VIDEO — 'We need to be more scary to the public, we need to inflate the real Covid numbers'...
- Taliban co-founder, deputy PM Abdul Ghani Baradar releases audio message after death rumours
- Israeli spy tech firm infected ALL iPhone devices with 'Pegasus' malware
- Taliban celebrate beheading of Afghan soldier in grisly video
- UK's Prince Andrew ignores pretrial hearing in US sex abuse case, says he was served summons incorrectly
- 'Cheater': Transgender MMA fighter McLaughlin responds to 'transphobes' after debut win, only took up sport earlier this year
- Trump blames Democrats, not Republicans, for vaccine hesitancy
- 1.6 million affected by floods in Gujarat, India after 20 inches of rain in 24 hours
- FBI fires lead agent in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping case
- Flash floods after hours of heavy rain wreak havoc in Abuja, Nigeria - 4 people killed
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Covid Vaccines Don't Work
- Faucist: Fauci supports COVID-19 vax requirements for air travel - Biden administration did not rule it out
- The rising biomedical security state is determined to use Covid to reduce every human being to a QR code
- The everything shortage & price hikes plastered all over Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"
- "Dog-bone" asteroid Kleopatra captured in best images yet by ESO
- Ancient pottery unearthed in China reveals 9000-year-old traces of 'hunter-gatherer' rice beer
- Spectacular valleys and cliffs hidden beneath the North Sea revealed in new imaging study
- Australia bans ivermectin because 'people might not get vaxed'
- France moves to dissolve 'racist' Black African Defense League claiming it promotes racism & discrimination
- Best of the Web: UK children will give consent for Covid injection NOT parents, health minister declares all over 12 to be targeted despite advisory body voting AGAINST scheme
- Israeli spy tech firm infected ALL iPhone devices with 'Pegasus' malware
- UK's Prince Andrew ignores pretrial hearing in US sex abuse case, says he was served summons incorrectly
- Trump blames Democrats, not Republicans, for vaccine hesitancy
- Faucist: Fauci supports COVID-19 vax requirements for air travel - Biden administration did not rule it out
- The rising biomedical security state is determined to use Covid to reduce every human being to a QR code
- From computers to global genocide - The staggering influence of Bill Gates on Public Health policy around the world
- NP view: Justin Trudeau Liberals pose a direct threat to free speech in Canada
- Vaccine passport plan for nightclubs and large events scrapped in England, announces Sajid Javid
- Biden to announce 'new steps to slow Covid-19' ahead of UN meeting - Surgeon General
- Western govts ditch resolution to slam Iran at IAEA despite Tehran failing to give 'promise' on certain questions
- Israel planning to conduct COVID "genetic scanning" for all inbound air passengers
- Cognitive infiltration of the 'alternative' media
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Corrupted Church pushing climate initiatives global governance
- Best of the Web: Oops: Hot mic catches Israeli health minister admitting vaccine passports are about coercion
- Best of the Web: 'They are children of the same foul spirit': George W. Bush compares 9/11 terrorists to 'domestic extremist' threat at home
- The Great Reset demands firing all unvaccinated employees
- "No lockdown today": Queensland records just five new Covid cases as Premier threatens return to lockdown restrictions
- Declassified FBI 9/11 memo 'puts to bed any doubts about Saudi complicity' says group of victims' families
- How the pandemic is changing the norms of science
- CAUGHT ON VIDEO — 'We need to be more scary to the public, we need to inflate the real Covid numbers'...
- Taliban co-founder, deputy PM Abdul Ghani Baradar releases audio message after death rumours
- Taliban celebrate beheading of Afghan soldier in grisly video
- 'Cheater': Transgender MMA fighter McLaughlin responds to 'transphobes' after debut win, only took up sport earlier this year
- FBI fires lead agent in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping case
- The everything shortage & price hikes plastered all over Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"
- Australia bans ivermectin because 'people might not get vaxed'
- France moves to dissolve 'racist' Black African Defense League claiming it promotes racism & discrimination
- UK will program electric car chargers to TURN OFF for 9 hours a day amid fears demand will cause blackouts
- Scotland's push to make sexism a crime is being steered by a group of biased feminists who want to re-socialise us
- Israel is prepping for possible fourth Covid vaccine dose
- Afghan women at university must study in female-only classrooms, Taliban say
- LA Times columnist calls Larry Elder 'very real threat to communities of color'
- Hearts and minds? 'F*ck Joe Biden' chants reported again at college football stadiums
- Rose McGowan calls out California governor at rival's press conference, says his wife was one of Weinstein's 'treacherous' allies
- Leftists have appointed themselves as our "cultural educators" - But they have nothing to teach
- Siberian passenger plane crash kills 4 - Czech-built L-410 aircraft reportedly landed in Taiga & 'caught fire'
- Australian police force group raises thousands to legally challenge Covid-19 vaccination mandate
- Explosion tears through 3 floors of apartment block in Georgia, US, 20 other buildings damaged
- Brian Stelter hit with epic social media ratio for quoting story claiming US leaders were 'in the bunker' on 9/11
- Ancient pottery unearthed in China reveals 9000-year-old traces of 'hunter-gatherer' rice beer
- Revenge of the Technocrats: How Canada's Liberal Party became an appendage of the Great Reset
- 9/11: A US Deep State insider speaks
- A newly declassified pre-9/11 report exposes Al-Qaeda 'sleeper' cells across US, so why was the intelligence not acted on?
- 9/11: The spies inside Al-Qaeda who theoretically could have prevented the attacks
- Mysterious stone balls found in ancient Scottish tomb
- The two Satans of Afghanistan - and Jimmy Carter's lips are sealed
- Best of the Web: Why did so many doctors become Nazis?
- Huge and exquisite gold hoard from Iron Age discovered in Denmark
- How MI6 & the CIA backed "right-wing religious fanatics" in Afghanistan
- Discovery of 2nd neighbourhood in Çatalhöyük reveals possible bear claw grave goods and ochre paint workshop
- America's first civilization was made up of 'sophisticated' engineers
- Three mass trauma events used to destroy America: JFK murder, 9/11 and COVID-19
- Completed Vermeer restoration reveals a painting within a painting
- The first farmers of Europe
- Neanderthal child tooth discovered in Iran reveals geographical range, belongs to extinction era
- Ancient humans crafted bone tools carved from elephants
- Iron Age grave of likely Roman warrior found on Swedish island
- 26,000 year old, most northerly settlement of Palaeolithic era found on Kotelny island in the Arctic, evidence of butchered mammoth bones found
- The Lore Lindu megaliths
- "Dog-bone" asteroid Kleopatra captured in best images yet by ESO
- Spectacular valleys and cliffs hidden beneath the North Sea revealed in new imaging study
- Over 450 previously unknown objects discovered in our Solar System
- Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders
- Perseverance's rock samples hint that Mars had long-lasting ancient water
- Scientists solve mystery of icy plumes that may foretell deadly supercell storms
- Physicists glimpse first signs of 'triangle singularity': Particles swap identities in mid-flight
- How computationally complex is a single neuron?
- Birds exploit wind and uplift conditions for long flights across open ocean
- LifeLog 2.0.? Facebook summons the ghost of Google Glass with Ray-Ban 'smart glasses' capable of stealthily recording uninitiated
- World's oldest forest unlike anything imagined, leaves scientists confused
- No, minister, vaccine passports are not necessary to end the pandemic
- China develops miniature helicopter to accompany future Mars missions
- The Pythagorean revival needed to overthrow today's Standard Model priesthood
- China's Chang'e-5 orbiter is heading back to the moon, new mission not revealed
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning All the Way Down: The Wonders and Mysteries of Language with Juliana Barembuem
- Algorithm can predict Alzheimer's with 99% accuracy
- Scientists watch bacteria fix broken DNA in real time to see exactly how it's done
- Supernova event triggered by collision with compact object, first time ever observed
- Texas cold snap linked to 40 years of increasing snowfall in Arctic & disruptions in stratospheric polar vortex - increase in extreme cold events likely - study
- 1.6 million affected by floods in Gujarat, India after 20 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Flash floods after hours of heavy rain wreak havoc in Abuja, Nigeria - 4 people killed
- Highway closed after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in Lahaul-Spiti, India
- Finland sees first snowfall
- Fagradalsfjall Volcano spews fire again in Iceland
- La Palma volcano (Canary Islands): strong seismic swarm suggests magma intruding at depth
- Best of the Web: Larry delivers record-smashing summer snow to Greenland, +"Lives at stake" in European gas shortage
- 800,000 stray dog attacks in the Indian state of Kerala over past 5 years with 42 people killed
- Boy mauled to death by granny's pet rottweiler in Trinidad
- Spain wildfire: More towns evacuated on Costa del Sol as soldiers deployed
- 2 killed in floods as Storm Conson dumps up to 908mm of rain on Vietnam
- Argentina shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake
- 17 cattle killed by lightning bolt in Odisha, India
- Eruption at Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico on September 11
- Severe flooding hits Guizhou in southwest China
- Drought, frost takes a massive toll on coffee crops in Brazil
- Heavy rain and floods throw life out of gear in Amritsar, India
- Lightning kills 14 in northwest Pakistan
- Rocks the size of small houses break off during landslide near Mexico City, 1 dead, 10 missing
- Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Spain on September 9
- Meteor fireball seen over Denmark and Germany
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- Meteor fireball over Japan
- Meteor fireball passes through Cruzeiro do Sul and illuminates the skies of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Central Spain on August 18
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Covid Vaccines Don't Work
- Drugs that mimic effects of tobacco smoke reduce SARS-CoV-2's ability to enter cells, supports multiple studies showing lower cases of coronavirus amongst smokers
- Study finds teenage boys six times more likely to suffer heart problems from vaccine than be hospitalized by COVID
- Nipah bat-borne virus kills 12-year-old boy, potential to become new scourge in India
- Microbiologist explains COVID jab effects: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Debunking the 'horse dewormer' overdose story: Hospital says 'we have no such doctor & treat people as normal'- UPDATE: Rolling Stone forced to 'amend' story
- Covid-19 vaccines not recommended for healthy children aged 12 to 15
- EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations
- US states that had some of the worst Covid-19 case rates in past week also reported the highest rates of new vaccinations
- 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley, 70, says she used Ivermectin, Joe Rogan protocol to treat COVID and recovered in 12 days
- Human cases of mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus grow across US, risk level raised due to 'significant expansion'
- Best of the Web: Where are the autopsies of people who died post vaccination?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 'Leaky' Vaccines, Immune Escape and Mutating Variants
- 'Mystery fever' kills 68 people, including 40 children, within a week in India
- Israel warns COVID 'Green Pass' will expire if residents don't get third jab
- Best of the Web: 60% of those older than 50 who die from COVID are double vaxxed
- Sen. Ron Johnson: 5 questions for FDA about Pfizer vaccine approval
- Fructose expands surface of the gut, associated with cancer, leaky gut, and weight gain - study
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
Quote of the Day
Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.
- Helen Keller
Recent Comments
Looks much more like a peanut. And what the hell's with this communistic spelling of 'K'leopatra? Elizabeth Taylor would be shocked! ;) R.C.
They are telling you in a roundabout way that your children are not yours, but owned by the state. Time to get the pitchforks out.
.. .. Holy global warming, Batman! Yes, Boy Wonder, .. a guy in a cave did the 9/11
A swinger's party? I bet the older agents look back fondly on the days of the boss' cross dressing faggotry. This guy is a propotypical pig - a...
When Secretary General of the UN, Dag Hammarskjold, died in a suspicious airplane crash in 1961, the world lost its best statesman in JFK's view....
..
Ahh,.. this mirrors exactly the movie "Harvard Man" (2001)
" allegations", "swingers party",.. see "Harvard Man" (2001).. The plot involves FBI agents that swing.i