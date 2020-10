© Facebook

The investigation dates to early 2020 when the FBI learned through social media that individuals were discussing the violent overthrow of several state governments and law enforcement.



In June, Croft, Fox and 13 others from multiple states held a meeting in Dublin, Ohio, near Columbus, according to the government.

United States attorneys in Michigan charged six individuals on Thursday with an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and overthrow the state's government.The feds have charged Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta, the Detroit News reported . Twelve individuals were charged in all.Via the News:"They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer."Breitbart News reviewed Caserta's Facebook profile shortly before it was deleted.In another video, Caserta walked around his apartment with a camera and wondered, "How do I really know if I suck?"Other videos, including some Breitbart News reviewed on Caserta's Facebook page prior to deletion, the suspect criticized the police, calling them "obedient order-followers."One video was captured by Twitter user Robby Starbuck:According to the charging document , Garbin, Fox, Croft, Harris, Franks, and others met in July in Ohio to discuss their plot."The attendees discussed attacking a Michigan State Police facility, and in a separate conversation after the meeting, GARBIN suggested shooting up the Governor's vacation home, which is located in the Western District of Michigan" in Antrim County.The suspects allegedly nixed attempting to abduct the governor from the state capitol, where the governor seldom is.From there, they proposed transporting Whitmer to Wisconsin to conduct a "trial."Fox, Croft, Garbin, Franks, Harris, and Caserta were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison.Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of "The Kyle Olson Show," syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes . Follow him on Twitter , like him on Facebook , and follow him on Parler