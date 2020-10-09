© AP Photo/Alex Brandon



President Trump said Thursday Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has done "a terrible job" responding to the coronavirus threat just hours after she accused him of being "complicit" in stoking extremist groups, like the militia accused of plotting to kidnap and kill her.Mr. Trump in a series of tweets that Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, should be grateful federal authorities busted up the alleged plot."Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacist and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups," Ms. Whitmer said."Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit," she continued.The militia members were angry with Ms. Whitmer over her onerous coronavirus restrictions, according to court documents.