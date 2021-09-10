© Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS



The US and its allies have withdrawn from Afghanistan but now the whole international community has to deal with the possible consequences from the ensuing fallout, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday afternoon.Speaking to a video conference of the BRICS economic international group, Putin said the crisis in Afghanistan results from an attempt to impose foreign ideas in a country where they won't be accepted.Putin said, accusing the US and its allies of "ignoring the traditions that other countries live by."He stressed that such actions lead to destabilization and ultimately to chaos."The authors of these experiments then hastily retreat, leaving their subjects to fend for themselves as well. The whole international community has to deal with the consequences," he summed up.BRICS, named for an acronym of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a group of five major emerging economies that have significant influence in their regions. The five nations meet every year, each hosting on a rotating basis. Speaking to his heads-of-state counterparts, Putin noted that the group has "consistently advocated the establishment of long-awaited peace and stability on Afghan soil."Putin said.The Taliban, a movement designated a terrorist organization in Russia, announced that it had taken control of Afghanistan on August 15, ahead of the planned withdrawal of US troops. Since then, Moscow has approached the situation differently to most Western countries, with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for the world to react based on the facts.