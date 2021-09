© Fox News

"The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated. All of their ambulances are stuck at the hospital waiting for a bed to open so they can take the patient in, and they don't have any, that's it. If there's no ambulance to take the call, there's no ambulance to come to the call ... The scariest one that I've heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss. There's a reason you have to have a doctor to get a prescription for this stuff because it can be dangerous."

"Other than one shooting victim that died, there has been one other gunshot victim in our county so far this year. He was treated at our hospital and released. There was no wait time at all."

"One Hospital Denies Oklahoma Doctor's Story of Ivermectin Overdoses Causing ER Delays for Gunshot Victims." The headline originally read, "Gunshot Victims Left Waiting as Horse Dewormer Overdoses Overwhelm Oklahoma Hospitals, Doctor Says."

Update: One hospital has denied Dr. Jason McElyea's claim that ivermectin overdoses are causing emergency room backlogs and delays in medical care in rural Oklahoma, and Rolling Stone has been unable to independently verify any such cases as of the time of this update.



The National Poison Data System states there were 459 reported cases of ivermectin overdose in the United States in August. Oklahoma-specific ivermectin overdose figures are not available, but the count is unlikely to be a significant factor in hospital bed availability in a state that, per the CDC, currently has a 7-day average of 1,528 Covid-19 hospitalizations. The doctor is affiliated with a medical staffing group that serves multiple hospitals in Oklahoma. Following widespread publication of his statements, one hospital that the doctor's group serves, NHS Sequoyah, said its ER has not treated any ivermectin overdoses and that it has not had to turn away anyone seeking care. This and other hospitals that the doctor's group serves did not respond to requests for comment and the doctor has not responded to requests for further comment. We will update if we receive more information.

The news media have disgraced themselves. Again Rolling Stone magazine published, and then heavily amended, a viral report this weekend alleging gunshot victims in Oklahoma have been put on the back burner as "horse dewormer overdoses" have "overwhelmed" hospitals in rural areas.of course, but this apparently doesn't matter to the broader press, especially insofar as the coronavirus pandemic is concerned.Point and laugh at Rolling Stone all you want, butTales of overrun Oklahoma hospitals appeared first in the pages of the Tulsa World. Oklahoma City-based NBC affiliate KFOR then pushed a similar story.during its report, reading,aggregated by major newsrooms, and amplified by cable news anchors. The Rolling Stone articleThis should have been the first red flag for everyone who jumped on the story. Considering the lack of proper sourcingat the major newsrooms that parroted the Rolling Stone version of the story should tell you a lot about the current state of media.Citing McElyea, Rolling Stone reported thatas a COVID-19 countermeasureThe doctor said:However, it seems clearHe works for a medical staffing organization that serves several hospitals in the state of Oklahoma.The other hospitals served by McElyea's staffing groupAs for McElyea himself, he is not responding to media requests for comment.To put it diplomatically,For starters, he claims hospitals in rural areas have been most affected, meaning the victims are likewise from rural areas. However, state statistics show gunshot wounds are quite low in these areas. In one county specifically, Sequoyah, which is home to one of the hospitals McElyea's staffing group serves, there has been a single gun-related murder for all of 2021.Further, after the Rolling Stone report went viral, journalist Zaid Jilani contacted the Sequoyah County sheriff's office for comment.adding:In other words, it's almost certain Rolling Stone's reportBut the public didn't know this until after theLike Rolling Stone, none of these outlets thought to pick up a phone and double-check McElyea's story. The failure here is collective.The headline now reads,, which reads:But Rolling Stone hasn't. And why should it? Who is going to hold the publication accountable? Not its colleagues, that's for sure.Indeed, the Rolling Stone debacle this weekend isfrom nearly everything the New York Times's Apoorva Mandavilli has reported to 60 Minutes's hit job on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alleging he rewarded a grocery chain with a sweetheart deal to distribute coronavirus vaccines as part of a "pay-for-play" scheme involving political contributions.These aren't one or two isolated events.and it's all on behalf of perpetuating pandemic pornography. It's the reason why the press has made saints of obvious cranks and loons, including Florida COVID-19 data truther Rebekah Jones. What Rolling Stone published this weekend is indicative of a larger problem.In the case of COVID-19 specifically, the preferred media narrative is whatever favors lockdowns, government restrictions, fearmongering, and whatever makes conservatives and anyone who questions "the science" look like absolute goons, loons, and madmen.On Tuesday,A close reading of the article finds there have been eight total complaints in Washington this year regarding ivermectin. Each complaint is currently under review.It isn't just Rolling Stone magazine. The entire industry is rotting from within.