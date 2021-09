© AFP



© Getty Images/AP



'The safety of our Afghan contacts is of utmost importance to us. The State Department advised other federal agencies to review their web properties for content that highlights cooperation/participation between an Afghan citizen and the USG or a USG partner and remove from public view if it poses a security risk.'

"In recent days, some SIGAR reports have been temporarily removed from the agency's public website due to ongoing security concerns in accordance with guidance received from the U.S. Department of State. This is in line with actions taken by other U.S. federal agencies and is out of an abundance of caution."

© Unknown

"Those aircraft will never fly again... They'll never be able to be operated by anyone. Most of them are non-mission capable, to begin with. But certainly, they'll never be able to be flown again."

'We elected to keep those systems in operation up until the very last minute,' before the last US aircraft left. It's a complex procedure and time-intensive procedure to break down those systems. So we demilitarize those systems so that they'll never be used again.'

The Biden administration has begun scrubbing public records detailing thein Afghanistan's armed forces to protect Afghan officials and military officers from Taliban reprisals.Taliban fighters stood aboard captured Humvees and armored SUVs as they paraded through Kandahar, where propaganda video has circulated of a Black Hawk flying overhead.although U.S. officials say aircraft were disabled before the departure of international troops.But details of that weaponry is now disappearing under orders from the State Department.A spokesperson said:Details were first revealed by Forbes In the recent days,A spokesperson for SIGAR, said:None of it can hide the extraordinary bounty that the jihadists have collected as they ploughed across the countryTaliban chiefs are reported to have ordered their troops to hunt down pilots from the disbanded Afghan Air Force, who received expensive training from the US and its allies to fly high-tech warplanes and choppers.The jewel in the crown, Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, was seized on Tuesday by triumphant jihadists who were seen clambering into the cockpit of aaccording to an official U.S. government inspection on June 30.Before Kabul fell,The commander of the US evacuation mission,That leaves as many asalthough it is unclear what the breakdown is in terms of planes and helicopters.namely: Albania, Bosnia, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia.It is unclear how many former pilots the Taliban have been able to recruit, however, a video which emerged on social media this month showed a group of militants flying in a Russian-made Mi-17 chopper.where the country's last stand is being fought by the Northern Alliance resistance fighters. It is unlikely that an amateur would be able to get such a helicopter off the ground, let alone be able to land it.According to the June 30 tally by the US-based Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (Sigar), theAlthough many of the planes were flown away before the runways were seized, satellite imagery revealed that not all of them made it. Analysis of satellite images commissioned by the BBC revealed thatThe aircraft were either flown to other runways in the country or shifted overseas.An aerial picture of Uzbekistan's Termez airport taken on August 16 shows that there were more than 24 helicopters, including MI-17, MI-25, Black Hawks and also several A-29 light-attack and C-208 planes. The Uzbek government has since confirmed that 46 Afghan aircraft did land in the central Asian country.Before leaving late Monday night, the US military disabled scores of aircraft and armoured vehicles as well as a high-tech rocket defence system, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said. A total ofTwo weeks ago on August 14 when the US started airlifting troops and civilians from Kabul airport, Pentagon built up a force of nearly 6,000 troops, along with 600 British soldiers, to occupy and operate the airport.Once the evacuation process ended,'The vehicles will never be used again by anyone,' he said.The US also left behindThe system helped fend off a five-rocket barrage from the Islamic State on Monday. McKenzie said:Elsewhere in the passenger terminal of the airport, there appeared wanton destruction, with offices trashed and seating destroyed, but it was not clear whether that damage predated the arrival of the US and British troops.