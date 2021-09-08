It is thought to be the highest daily number, surpassing the previous record of 828 migrants on 21 August.A record number of migrants have attempted to cross the English Channel today, according to witnesses.It's thought at least 1,000 men, women and children were spotted making the journey from France to the UK.The Home Office has put the figure at lower than that but cannot yet say whether the record was broken.Lifeboat teams have been bringing groups of migrants ashore, including a baby and several young children, following a day which saw the first people escorted to safety from the Channel to Dover in more than a fortnight.Eyewitnesses have described authorities including Border Force and the RNLI as appearing to be very busy as a steady stream of crossings was thought to be under way on calm waters and under warm, sunny skies.French authorities were also on alert for more migrant crossings.Local Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) teams based in Kent picked up a small boat carrying a large group of migrants at Dungeness on Monday morning.One child was pictured smiling as she was carried ashore by one volunteer.Crossings over the perilous Dover Strait have been quiet due to bad weather, but have seemingly resumed with four boats arriving on Sunday and many thought to have attempted the journey on Monday.Sunday's arrivals brought the total number of people who have crossed the UK aboard small boats this year to more than 12,500, according to data from the PA news agency.Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "This unacceptable rise in dangerous crossings is being driven by criminal gangs and a surge in illegal migration across Europe."We're determined to target the criminals at every level, so far, we have secured nearly 300 arrests, 65 convictions and prevented more than 10,000 migrant attempts."