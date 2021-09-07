© Getty Images



"He destroyed the Caliphate. It rose on Obama and Biden's watch and Trump sent the military in to destroy it...ISIS will come after the Taliban large and the entire country is going to fracture in the next year, creating a perfect storm for western interest to become attacked."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) predicted an eventual return to Afghanistan as well as for the country to become a hotbed for Islamic terrorism yet again under Taliban rule. In a BBC interview, the South Carolina senator said the Taliban has not reformed over the past 20 years and will not ensure stability and security in Afghanistan.He stated out of all recent U.S. leaders, only President Trump was able to reduce the terror threat.Graham also said Islamic terror groups across the Middle East have become emboldened to attack the American, British and French interests. He added