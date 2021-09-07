Graham stressed al Qaeda and other terror groups would likely reestablish presence in Afghanistan. He stated out of all recent U.S. leaders, only President Trump was able to reduce the terror threat.
"He destroyed the Caliphate. It rose on Obama and Biden's watch and Trump sent the military in to destroy it...ISIS will come after the Taliban large and the entire country is going to fracture in the next year, creating a perfect storm for western interest to become attacked."Graham also said Islamic terror groups across the Middle East have become emboldened to attack the American, British and French interests. He added the West would have to respond.
Comment: 'A perfect storm for western interest to become attacked'...or, more likely, another opportunity for the West to capitalize on the rape and pillage of Afghanistan. Taking bets.