The Chang'e-5 orbiter module which facilitated China's complex lunar sample return last year is on its way to the moon following deep space tests.The orbiter,The Chang'e-5 orbiter, roughly 1.5 million kilometers, in March. There it carried out tests related to orbit control and observations of the Earth and Sun.New data from satellite trackers now suggests Chang'e-5 has left its orbit around Sun-Earth L1 andEastern time.It was noted that Chang'e-5 may have altered its orbit Aug. 30 based on observations by and data from amateur satellite trackers Daniel Estevez and Scott Tilley and independent astronomy software developer Bill Gray.The spacecraft is under the control of the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center (BACC), which is responsible for telemetry, tracking and command of spacecraft. BACCJing Peng, deputy chief designer of the Chang'e-5 spacecraft system at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), said during the Global Space Exploration (GLEX) conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, in June, that a visit to a planetary body such as Venus may not be possible due to a lack of propellant."I don't think there will be many opportunities for the orbiter to perform more complex orbit maneuvers with other bodies," he said. "I think it will stay in Lagrange point 1 or the Earth-moon system," Peng said Applications for sample materials are now open to domestic and international institutions.NASA currently has no plans to trade any of its Apollo-era lunar samples with those returned by China's Chang'e-5 mission, although the agency's chief scientist Jim Green expressed hope for such an exchange in the future.China's Lunar and Planetary Data System earlier this month provided a rare update on the ongoing Chang'e-4 lunar far side mission.