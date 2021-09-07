© South Front



The escalation of hostilities in Yemen is a fact, as Ansar Allah are attempting to capture Marib city once again.On September 5, the Houthis (as Ansar Allah are known) claimed they had attacked several targets in eastern, western and southern Saudi Arabia as part of a large-scale operation.A total of 16 missiles and drones were launched during the course of the operation.Specifically, eight Samad-3 suicide drones and a Zulfiqar ballistic missileTwo Samad-3 suicide drones and five Badir artillery rockets were fired at different facilities of Aramco in the western Saudi province of Makkah as well as in the southern provinces of Jizan and Najran.Still, explosions were reported on the ground in several areas.The usual, regular Houthi attack includes just a few missiles or one drone, but this is much more significant,The previous such operation took place in March 2021 and also boasted more than a dozen missiles and drones being launched by Ansar Allah.Meanwhile,It is unknown who was behind the attack that killed Major General Musa Mohsen al-Mashdali on September 4. Suspicions either point towards the Houthis or the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC).The STC is conditionally part of the Saudi-backed coalition but mostly operates towards its own interest and those of the UAE, as such clashes of interests and of forces have happened in the past.A final option is that an ISIS attack left him killed, as a result of the poor security measures in the areas under Saudi control., with a back-and-forth on the ground between Ansar Allah and the Saudi-led coalition.It is now just a matter of time until various international organizations, as well as