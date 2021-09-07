Giving people an additional dose, or perhaps a final dose, several months after they've received their initial vaccination helps the immune system mature, said Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"I must say from my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised that the adequate full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses," Fauci told reporters during a White House Covid briefing.
The infectious disease expert's comments come as the Biden administration prepares to begin widely distributing Covid booster shots the week of Sept. 20.
The plan, outlined by senior health officials last month, calls for a third dose eight months after people get their second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Federal health officials, citing three new studies released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said vaccine protection against Covid infection diminished several months after people received their second dose.
Comment: A recent bombshell Israeli study showed that "natural immunity 13x stronger than covid shots". In addition, the study concluded that "natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity" and that "individuals who were both previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and given a single dose of the vaccine gained additional protection against the Delta variant."
Health experts say it is not uncommon for vaccines to require more than two doses. Vaccinations for hepatitis B and HPV, for example, require third doses, with several months between the second and third shot.
Comment: But the mRNA jabs aren't normal vaccines are they? Nobody knows what the long-term effects will be from taking one shot, let alone taking multiple booster shots. The data that is coming in doesn't look good- according to the study by Kashif et al. published in the NEJM, in teenagers (12-17 y.o.), the double dose of the vaccine causes serious side effects in more than a third of cases.
While Americans may eventually need to get a third shot, some health experts have urged officials not to call them "boosters." That's because, like other vaccines, Americans may not need more boosters at a later time.
Fauci said Thursday he would leave it up to the Food and Drug Administration and other regulators to make a determination on the full regimen, but added it is reasonable to believe three doses would provide a more durable immune response.
Comment: So Fauci is leaving it up to the pharmaceutical companies to decide then. The Conversation reported that "the FDA's funding has increasingly come from the industries that it regulates. Of the FDA's total US$5.9 billion budget, 45% comes from user fees, but 65% of the funding for human drug regulatory activities are derived from user fees."
Conflict of interest much? See also:
"If it is durable, then you're going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen," he said.
Comment: Until the next variant comes along and the current vaccine regimen is inadequate.