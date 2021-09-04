snow
The high peaks of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kangra districts received fresh snow on Friday, leading to sharp dip in temperature. While there has been intermittent rain in the lower regions, mountain peaks above 16,000ft height have been getting fresh snow since Thursday night.

The falling snow has raised the hopes of hoteliers, who expect higher footfalls to Rohtang pass and other tourist destinations in the state. As most visitors head to the hills to see snow, hoteliers believe Manali will witness a surge in tourist inflow after snowfall at Rohtang pass. However, apple growers in Lahaul are worried as fruit harvesting season in the valley starts in October.

Meteorological centre, Shimla, has predicted rain in mid and low hills and snowfall in high hills of the state in the next seven days. There is heavy rain warning with thunderstorms in mid and lower parts of the state.