the scheme might not have started in the first place without the FBI.

The FBI allegedly paid a publisher of white supremacist literature more than $144,000 over 16-plus years to serve as a confidential informant, according to recent filings in an ongoing domestic extremism case.These allegations were made earlier this month by Kaleb Cole, an accused member of the white supremacist group Atomwaffen. Cole was arrested in February 2020 for allegedly participating in an Atomwaffen intimidation campaign against Jewish people and journalists of color.On Aug. 13, Cole filed a motion to suppress evidence seized during the FBI's search of his Texas home. According to Cole, the FBI failed to disclose the sordid background of one of its confidential informants in the bureau's application for a search warrant.Cole's attorneys argued that the FBI's omissions violate requirements for law enforcement to disclose whether their informants have financial or other ulterior motives for providing information.According to prosecutors, the FBI didn't include this information because agents believed in good faith that probable cause wasn't dependent on the informant's credibility.Moreover, the FBI didn't believe that including the informant's criminal history would have changed the judge's decision to issue a warrant to search Cole's home, prosecutors said. In fact, the DOJ argued that the FBI's use of the informant for more than 16 years suggests that the FBI consistently found the informant reliable."And it is far-fetched to suggest that a single 15-year-old firearms conviction would have caused the magistrate judge to refuse to sign off on the warrant," the DOJ said. "And finally, as the affidavit outlined in great detail, the agents were able to corroborate the information the informant had relayed about the plot."The DOJ's response didn't address Cole's allegation that the FBI informant is a white supremacist publisher.When contacted by The Epoch Times, a DOJ spokesperson said, "Our filings in this case speak for themselves, and we have no additional comment to add at this time." Cole's attorney declined to comment, while the FBI's Houston office directed inquiries to the national press office, which has not responded.Cole's case is set for jury trial on Sept. 27.Questions have also been raised about the role FBI informants may have played in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots."What would be shocking and strange is not if the FBI had embedded informants and other infiltrators in the groups planning the January 6 Capitol riot," said journalist Glenn Greenwald, who's been extensively documenting various questionable activities of the national security apparatus, in a recent op-ed Ken Silva covers national security issues for The Epoch Times. His reporting background also includes cybersecurity, crime and offshore finance - including three years as a reporter in the British Virgin Islands and two years in the Cayman Islands. Contact him at ken.silva@epochtimes.us