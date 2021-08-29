© Chris Young /THE CANADIAN PRESS



Ontario government has said that it already provides proof of vaccination.Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce next week that his government will introduce a COVID-19 vaccine passport system, a senior Progressive Conservative source says.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to set up a $1-billion fund to help provinces and territories create proof-of-vaccination credentials."I certainly hope that here in Ontario, Premier Ford steps up," Trudeau said Friday, prior to news that Ontario was moving on vaccine passports. "It's time for him to listen to public health officials."While Ford has been largely silent on the federal campaign, his office issued a statement in response to Trudeau's comments.The reminder of mandatory capacity limits in Ontario followed Trudeau's morning campaign event which included a relatively large crowd of people."We will always follow public health guidance," Trudeau said, when a reporter asked why there were more than 25 people in the room.