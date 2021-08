© AAMIR QURESHI via Getty Images

The app referenced by the Washington Post is not running on AWS. However, following an investigation, we have disabled a website that was linked to this app as it was in violation of the AWS Acceptable Use Policy (AUP). The AWS AUP prohibits the use of our services to threaten, incite, promote, or actively encourage violence, terrorism, or other serious harm. When we receive reports of potential violations of our AUP, we act quickly to investigate and take action to disable prohibited content.

It's been around since April, at least.The Islamic State's propaganda arm used Amazon Web Services to host content promoting extremism , according to The Washington Post . Nida-e-Haqq, the group's media arm, posted messages on the website in the Urdu language, including ones celebrating the recent suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 170 people. Since Amazon's policy bars clients from using its services to incite violence and terror, the company pulled the website after The Post alerted it to its existence.Amazon didn't say how Nida-e-Haqq managed to evade detection for at least four months when it wasn't even trying to hide what kind of content it posted, but it's very much possible that the company simply didn't know the website existed.Back in January, it suspended Parler's AWS hosting services after it found multiple posts on the social network "that clearly encourage and incite violence." Parler sued Amazon, claiming antitrust violations, but the company said it sent the website several warnings about violent posts on its platform before the takedown. Ultimately, a judge shot down Parler's attempt to get AWS to restore its service, citing the dangers posed by "inflammatory rhetoric" found on the social network.An AWS spokesperson stressed to Engadget that it was only the website running on AWS, not the app itself, and said company staff "act quickly" whenever there's a violation of the Acceptable Use Policy. You can read the full statement below.