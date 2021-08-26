© REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo 1

Time's Up, the advocacy group meant to fight workplace sexual misconduct, has been blasted by Megyn Kelly and others following a report that the organization's leaders chose not to support an Andrew Cuomo accuser.Top brass at the Time's Up group decided after some deliberation not to issue a statement of public support for Lindsay Boylan, who in December went public with accusations of sexual harassment against her former boss, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who has denied the accusations.As part of the consultation with DeRosa, the group also got a glimpse at Cuomo's response to Boylan's accusations and they in turn showed DeRosa their planned statement of support.Other frequent Cuomo critics took to social media to express equal outrage and to call out some of the numerous liberal celebrities who show public support for the group.The Time's Up board of directors has responded to reports by promising an "internal review" of the group's "past actions," though this is far from the first time it has been accused of being motivated by politics, even in the Cuomo drama.Tchen has meanwhile apologized for herself and others for not doing enough to support Boylan, claiming that the group suggested "a review" of Cuomo's workplace culture when the Boylan accusations came to light. She added that the group has a policy of not commenting on "self-reported statements.""Ultimately, we decided not to comment given our policy, but in so doing did not intend to silence Ms. Boylan or any survivor. I deeply regret that survivors, who have already endured a great deal, feel let down and betrayed. That was not my intention," she said in a statement this week.In the alleged text message exchanges about the group's response though, Tchen says, "the story is all over the place with this survivor." She now claimed in response to the Post report that she simply meant the story was receiving lots of media coverage."I was not saying I disbelieved Lindsey," she said.Following Biden denying any wrongdoing in May of last year, Time's Up praised the then-presidential candidate for addressing "the allegation against him with the seriousness it deserves," while fitting in a quick dig at then-president Donald Trump, saying he has "never done the same" as his Democrat opponent.