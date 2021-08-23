"We will take counter-measures if the Israeli occupation authorities do not reopen the border crossings at the same capacity they were before the 'Sword of Jerusalem' battle," said Issam Daalis, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, on Tuesday evening. During a meeting with senior Hamas members in Gaza, Daalis spoke about the impact of the Israeli siege on the coastal enclave and how the government is coping with it.
"The Israeli siege was tightened after the 'Sword of Jerusalem' battle and affects every aspect of life in Gaza. It is also affecting the workflow of the government. The Palestinian resistance will not tolerate more suffering to be inflicted on the Palestinians. If Israel does not comply with our demands, it will pay the price."He said that the factions might activate all kinds of resistance, including night disturbances, storming of the borders, and launching incendiary balloons or rockets.
Comment: As 'intimidating' as these approaches are...they really don't have a track record of being that effective.
At the same time, he pointed out that Egypt and the UN are putting pressure on Israeli to comply with the Palestinian demands which are, in effect, the conditions under which a ceasefire was agreed in May.
"Egypt asked us to give an opportunity to the new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett. Bennett sent a message through the Egyptians that he would do everything, but gradually. We will not wait forever, though."
Comment: There is no price Israel can (or will) pay to rectify decades of death and abuse.