© Laurent Van der Stockt/Getty Images



"The Israeli siege was tightened after the 'Sword of Jerusalem' battle and affects every aspect of life in Gaza. It is also affecting the workflow of the government. The Palestinian resistance will not tolerate more suffering to be inflicted on the Palestinians. If Israel does not comply with our demands, it will pay the price."

"Egypt asked us to give an opportunity to the new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett. Bennett sent a message through the Egyptians that he would do everything, but gradually. We will not wait forever, though."

The Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza have given Israel until 21 August to resume the entry of basic commodities to the besieged Gaza Strip to the level that it was before the Israeli offensive in May. The ultimatum has been passed to Israel via Egyptian mediators.said Issam Daalis, a member of theon Tuesday evening. During a meeting with senior Hamas members in Gaza, Daalis spoke about the impact of the Israeli siege on the coastal enclave and how the government is coping with it.He said thatAt the same time, he pointed out that