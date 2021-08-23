© Xinhua



will be shortened by 809 kilometers (500 miles), cutting 10 hours of transportation time.

A new bridge that will link Russia and China's railway systems was completed on Aug. 17, 2021, seven years after its much-heralded groundbreaking.The structure's full name is the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye Bridge. It connects Tongjiang, a city in China's far northeastern Heilongjiang province, with Nizhneleninskoye, a town across the border with Russia along the banks of the Amur River.Heilongjiang province's capital is Harbin, known for its annual snow and ice festival.The bridge is 2,215 meters (7,300 feet) long and has been seven years in the making. Both countries held groundbreaking ceremonies in February 2014. The bridge structure was finished in 2019, and the final piece of track laid on Aug. 17.The majority of the bridge — 1,886 meters (6,200 feet) — is on the Chinese side.These two cities are also working on what will be the world's first cross-national-border cable car, designed by Dutch architects UNStudio. When complete, it will be able to ferry tourists from one side to the other in less than eight minutes.In addition, Mohe, China's permafrost-covered northernmost city, was finally connected via highway to Beijing in 2019.The bridge can reportedly handle 21 million metric tons of cargo per year.Source: CNN