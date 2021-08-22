TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying:
"Does that mean that they can be sent without visas to those countries, to our neighbours, while they themselves (the West) don't want to take them without visas? Why is there such a humiliating approach to solving the problem?"His remarks came days after Putin demanded the countries to stop interfering in Afghanistan, saying the west "must stop the irresponsible policy of imposing foreign values from abroad". The Russian president said he hoped the Taliban would "guarantee the security of locals and foreign diplomats" and that the country would not break apart after the withdrawal of US-led forces.
Despite several western countries decrying the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, some regional countries like Russia and China have been attempting to establish formal relations with the militia group.
Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov declared that the Taliban are the "de facto" authority in the restive country.