A mere thirty days after his release from the D.C. Jail, defendant Douglas Jensen was found alone, in his garage, using a WiFi-connected iPhone to stream news from Rumble.

Jensen eventually admitted to his Pretrial Services Officer that in the previous week, he had spent two days watching Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium regarding the recount of the presidential election,

But Jensen's swift violation confirms what the Government and this Court suspected all along: that Jensen's alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act; that his alleged epiphany inside the D.C. Jail was merely self-advocacy; and that, at the end of the day, Jensen will not abandon the misguided theories and beliefs

Jensen's claims of reform cannot be credited, nor can he be trusted to abide by this Court's orders. Jensen is already subject to the highest degree of supervision, which means there are no additional conditions of release that this Court can impose to protect the public from Jensen or to ensure compliance with the Court's release conditions.



To allow Jensen to remain on pretrial release would be to repose trust in an undeserving individual who has already proven himself unwilling to modify, much less rethink his behavior, after January 6. Jensen remains a danger to the community and cannot be trusted by this Court to abide by any conditions of release.

Jensen managed to violate one of the most difficult-to-enforce conditions in the most egregious way imaginable. He has proven that not even six months in jail will deter him from returning to the conspiracy theories that led him to commit an assault against a federal officer on January 6, 2021. Contrary to what Jensen claimed at his bond hearing, he is still very much bought into QAnon's "pack of lies."



Indeed, the Court need look no further than Jensen's virtual attendance at a symposium dedicated to challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 electoral election to know that Jensen will continue to let his loyalties to certain conspiracy theories prevail over his obligations to this Court and his family.

Jensen's violation is doubly concerning because it exposes Ms. Jensen as an unsuitable and untrustworthy custodian. Indeed, by the defendant's own account, Ms. Jensen left the iPhone on for the defendant when she went to work on August 13, thereby facilitating his violation.

