Douglas Jensen was one of the first unfortunate citizens who was arrested in the Jan. 6th witch hunt. He was stripped of his rights and thrown into jail on January 8th.
He was charged with a seven-count indictment and multiple felonies despite causing no harm or damage. His biggest mistake was having a pocketknife on him when he was inside, which predictably caused these bloodthirsty radicals to gleefully increase the severity of his charges.
Thankfully, after suffering horrible treatment and conditions for months, a Trump-appointed Judge granted him pre-trial release in July.
In his decision, Judge Timothy Kelly cited the fact that Jensen isn't charged with assaulting anyone or doing any damage, and no evidence indicates that he ever had the intention of using the knife in his pocket.
One thing is for sure - His actions did not rise to the level that it would be necessary to throw him in jail indefinitely until his case was heard.
As-if Jensen had not gone through enough already, the Judge imposed strict restrictions on him that he needed to follow as he awaited trial. Not having access to the internet was one of them. More specifically, he was told he could not use any "internet capable device" or even "learn the password" of family members devices.
Now, a month later and after authorities caught him looking at conservative "conspiracy theories," Pelosi's corrupt prosecutors are demanding that a judge revoke his release and throw him back in jail.
According to court documents that were filed on Thursday, Jensen had been found by officers menacingly "streaming news" to a "wi-fi" connected device in his garage all by himself.
A mere thirty days after his release from the D.C. Jail, defendant Douglas Jensen was found alone, in his garage, using a WiFi-connected iPhone to stream news from Rumble.Officers interrogated him until he cracked and spilled the beans about spending two days last week watching...MIKE LINDELL!
Oh The ABSOLUTE HORROR....
Jensen eventually admitted to his Pretrial Services Officer that in the previous week, he had spent two days watching Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium regarding the recount of the presidential election,Prosecutors say Jensen should never have been released in the first place because the government had "suspected all along" that he wouldn't "abandon" what they call his "misguided beliefs" when they forced him to disavow them in order to leave prison.
So much for innocent until proven guilty.
But Jensen's swift violation confirms what the Government and this Court suspected all along: that Jensen's alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act; that his alleged epiphany inside the D.C. Jail was merely self-advocacy; and that, at the end of the day, Jensen will not abandon the misguided theories and beliefsDespite not having committed any violence or damage in his original charges, they also call him a "danger to the community" who they can't "protect the public" from.
The judge released him and he watched a little bit of news in his garage = THROW AWAY THE KEY! We cant protect the public from this unhinged lunatic.
What changed from a month ago?
Absolutely nothing, the real 'sin' he committed was not "rethink(ing) his behavior" at the altar of wokeism.
Jensen's claims of reform cannot be credited, nor can he be trusted to abide by this Court's orders. Jensen is already subject to the highest degree of supervision, which means there are no additional conditions of release that this Court can impose to protect the public from Jensen or to ensure compliance with the Court's release conditions.These people are psychopaths, they are basically saying: 'You cant leave until you call me uncle.'
To allow Jensen to remain on pretrial release would be to repose trust in an undeserving individual who has already proven himself unwilling to modify, much less rethink his behavior, after January 6. Jensen remains a danger to the community and cannot be trusted by this Court to abide by any conditions of release.
They argue that 6 months in jail was not enough of a deterrent for Jensen and him watching the cyber symposium last week confirms he is still loyal to conspiracies that they call a "pack of lies."
Jensen managed to violate one of the most difficult-to-enforce conditions in the most egregious way imaginable. He has proven that not even six months in jail will deter him from returning to the conspiracy theories that led him to commit an assault against a federal officer on January 6, 2021. Contrary to what Jensen claimed at his bond hearing, he is still very much bought into QAnon's "pack of lies."They aren't even trying to hide it anymore, political dissent and free thought are now considered crimes - or even terrorism in the eyes of the DHS.
Indeed, the Court need look no further than Jensen's virtual attendance at a symposium dedicated to challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 electoral election to know that Jensen will continue to let his loyalties to certain conspiracy theories prevail over his obligations to this Court and his family.
Scumbag prosecutors are even trying to go after his wife, claiming she cant be trusted either because she "went to work" while there was an old phone in the house, which enabled Jensen to access the internet unsupervised.
Jensen's violation is doubly concerning because it exposes Ms. Jensen as an unsuitable and untrustworthy custodian. Indeed, by the defendant's own account, Ms. Jensen left the iPhone on for the defendant when she went to work on August 13, thereby facilitating his violation.Regardless of how anyone feels about the Pillow King, since when has informing yourself been considered an offense worthy of jail time, even when someone is on pre-trial release?
It was never about Jensen having access to the internet - they could care less about him playing Candy Crush or cruising CNN - this was only about control and suppressing the truth before he has his day in court.
That's Biden's America for ya' - where due process and civil liberty does not apply to free thinkers and political dissenters.
You can read the full court filing here.
Comment: The US has reached a whole new level of fascism, as 'thoughtcrime' becomes a reality.
