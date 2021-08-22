maps
Major magnitude 6.8 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: 22 Aug 2021 00:45:08 UTC - 8 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Saturday, 21 Aug 2021 10:45 pm (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 6.8
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 60.21°S / 24.4°W↗ (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)