Human Events News obtained the following statement from James O'Keefe:As you know, we sued the Times for claiming our Minnesota ballot harvesting video was "deceptive."The Times appealed and then asked the Court to issue a stay that would effectively prohibit us from deposing the Times until the appeal is resolved - a process that could last up to three years.Ladies and gentlemen: Let the depositions begin. Stay tuned. We're about to drop the first New York Times deposition any day.