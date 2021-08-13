Earth Changes
Lightning strike caught on camera in Silver Spring, Maryland
fox5dc.com
Thu, 12 Aug 2021 08:52 UTC
A Penwood Road resident provided FOX 5 with the video from her Nest camera.
Severe thunderstorms have pummeled the D.C. region throughout the week - felling tree, sparking fires, and prompting power outages in some areas.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Prehistoric monument, Iron Age settlement, and Anglo-Saxon remains, found on construction site in England
- Flood in north Nigeria kills 5 people
- Flood death toll hits 21 with heavy downpours affecting over 286,000 in Hubei, China - Almost 20 inches of rain in just 12 hours
- 6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx, New York
- Lightning strike caught on camera in Silver Spring, Maryland
- 21 goats struck dead by lightning in Tamil Nadu, India
- Senate PASSES anti-CRT bill in razor thin vote; Dems now on record supporting the Marxist propaganda
- Clif High: Biden desperate as vax narrative falls apart
- Medical insanity, as described by an MD
- 2020 election biggest crime & cover-up ever - Mike Lindell
- Switzerland: 730 Years of an Independent Sovereign Nation - Really?
- Global lockdown: Sydney calls in more troops, New Zealand won't open borders till next year, Tokyo may extend state of emergency
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake off South Sandwich Islands
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake in South Sandwich Islands region
- Major magnitude 7.5 earthquake - South Sandwich Islands Region
- Newly released Jan. 6 detainee says D.C. jail did not allow him to shave or get a haircut unless he got vaccinated
- Amid fresh sanctions, Belarus cancels appointment of new US envoy, suspends all US govt sponsored projects in country
- Eight missing after tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake
- Lightning kills 6 and injures dozens in 2 incidents in Yemen
- U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores
- Switzerland: 730 Years of an Independent Sovereign Nation - Really?
- Amid fresh sanctions, Belarus cancels appointment of new US envoy, suspends all US govt sponsored projects in country
- The NSA's Inspector General opens investigation into allegations of illegal spying on Tucker Carlson
- Russian FM Lavrov: By indulging Ukraine's claims to Crimea, West is encouraging country's 'neo-Nazi' government policy
- Canada violates arms treaty by selling sniper rifles & armored vehicles 'misused' by Saudi Arabia in Yemen war, rights groups say
- Insistence on Israeli membership in African Union will eventually tear apart bloc, says Algerian FM
- Brazil's Bolsonaro loses his bid to reform voting system
- US embassy: American citizens to leave Afghanistan IMMEDIATELY, right after Taliban claims to capture 2nd largest city
- CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine
- Stop obsessing about Moscow & fix human rights violations in your own backyard, Russian embassy in Washington tells US State Dept
- After 20 years, Pentagon still lacks control over hired guns
- Taliban's 'master plan' in Afghanistan: All roads lead to the battle for Kabul
- Flashback: Remember this? Obama criticizes states' Ebola quarantine rules
- Best of the Web: 'Delta variant can infect vaccinated, mass testing pointless, need to live with the virus', AstraZeneca lead scientist tells Britain's parliamentary group
- Regime change efforts in Belarus have entered a stalemate. But Russia might be working towards an 'Armenian solution' for Minsk
- Rep. Devin Nunes: AG Merrick Garland might try to bury Durham report
- GOP leader blasts Biden over Afghan pullout as Pentagon admits 'not much' it can do to save Kabul
- Joe Biden never mentioned 'quarantine camps' for Covid 'high-risk' individuals, but last year the CDC certainly did
- Exactly: Andrew Cuomo's downfall is meant to protect the Establishment, not hold it accountable
- Big Texas cities are in open revolt over Gov. Abbott's ban on mask requirements
- Senate PASSES anti-CRT bill in razor thin vote; Dems now on record supporting the Marxist propaganda
- Clif High: Biden desperate as vax narrative falls apart
- Medical insanity, as described by an MD
- 2020 election biggest crime & cover-up ever - Mike Lindell
- Global lockdown: Sydney calls in more troops, New Zealand won't open borders till next year, Tokyo may extend state of emergency
- Newly released Jan. 6 detainee says D.C. jail did not allow him to shave or get a haircut unless he got vaccinated
- Eight missing after tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake
- U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores
- Texas Gov. Abbott says those who defy order barring mask mandates will 'be taken to court'
- Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to increase police budget after roughly 1K officers resign, 1 officer murdered
- Soros sock puppet orders raid on Colorado election clerk's office as Dominion watches on
- EU brands Polish media bill 'a negative signal'
- Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA pioneer, says public health experts must check 'egos at the door,' adjust COVID policies to reality
- Schwarzenegger lays into anti-maskers: 'Screw your freedom'
- Passenger bus explodes in central Russian city of Voronezh
- British-flagged boat with at least 17 on board sinks off coast of Greek island
- Australian capital Canberra goes into snap lockdown over ONE 'case' of Covid, first in more than a year
- SOTT Focus: Delta Variants, PCR Tests and Cognitive Dissonance
- California Gov. Newsom snaps in interview: 'Everybody outside this state is b----ing about this state'
- American Express CRT-style 'diversity training' tells employees capitalism is based on 'systemic racism' - reports
- Prehistoric monument, Iron Age settlement, and Anglo-Saxon remains, found on construction site in England
- The Great Keynesian Coup of August 1971: Fifty years later
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Downfall of civilization triggers
- The dark roots of 'America's Pro-Israel Lobby', AIPAC
- Evidence for earthquake 2,800 years ago also mentioned in Bible found in Jerusalem
- Remains of ancient dogs found among early human ancestral remains in Georgia
- CoJiT: the 'anti-extremism' think tank started by sons of Israeli superspy Robert Maxwell
- Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats
- Australian mathematician discovers applied geometry formulas engraved on 3,700-year-old tablet
- Revealed: In 1971, Israel secretly kept innocent Palestinians in remote detention centers
- Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before modern humans, study finds
- The ugly Truth of John Maynard Keynes and the Battle of Bretton Woods
- Fruit baskets from 4th century BC found in mysterious ruins of Thonis-Heracleion
- Remains of high-status woman with twin fetuses found in 4000-year-old urn
- History tells us the United States' supposed 'concern for democracy' in Nicaragua is nothing of the sort
- 'Follow the Science': Doctors joined the Nazis in droves
- Slavery has occurred all over the world and at almost all times - Not just in America
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- 6th century coin hoard found in destruction layer in ancient Phanagoria
- Researchers discover new electronic phenomenon
- Contract approved to use toxic graphene oxide for water treatment in UK - same substance found in Covid-19 vaccines
- Thousands of human and animal bones hoarded by hyenas in Saudi Arabian lava tube system
- The little book that generated big waves — Nagel's 'Mind and Cosmos', nine years later
- Brain connectivity can build better AI
- Rare recurrent nova outburst visible in constellation Ophiuchus
- Massive, mysterious filament structure extending around the Milky Way's edge discovered
- Researchers find a 'fearsome dragon' that soared over Australian outback
- Light therapy helps burn injuries heal faster
- Boeing still struggling to get doomed starliner prototype space shuttle off the ground
- Bacteria that thrive inside concrete discovered
- Researchers discover microbes with properties that may help fix DNA mutations
- CDC/FDA confess: they had no virus when they concocted the test for the virus
- Global population plummeted after Younger Dryas comet impact
- Light pollution is making it harder for animals to navigate at night
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cliodynamics and the Secular Cycles of History
- Physicists discover simple propulsion mechanism for bodies in dense fluids
- Flashback Best of the Web: Dead scientists, genetically engineered viruses and government pandemics: Conspiracy theorists were so right
- How supereruption of Toba volcanoe 74,000 years ago disrupted climate
- Flashback Best of the Web: Scientists' suspicious deaths are under the microscope
- Flood in north Nigeria kills 5 people
- Flood death toll hits 21 with heavy downpours affecting over 286,000 in Hubei, China - Almost 20 inches of rain in just 12 hours
- 6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx, New York
- Lightning strike caught on camera in Silver Spring, Maryland
- 21 goats struck dead by lightning in Tamil Nadu, India
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake off South Sandwich Islands
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake in South Sandwich Islands region
- Major magnitude 7.5 earthquake - South Sandwich Islands Region
- Lightning kills 6 and injures dozens in 2 incidents in Yemen
- Spanish tourist resort Santa Pola hit with freak flooding ahead of heatwave
- Wildfire death toll rises to 4 as Italy battles over 500 infernos across the country
- Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis says wildfires a 'major ecological catastrophe'
- India - 7 rivers above danger mark in Bihar, floods affect over 250,000
- Best of the Web: Severe flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea region, AGAIN! Third such event within 4 weeks - Death toll rises to 17
- Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community in Canada
- Baby dies after magpie swooping attack in Brisbane, Australia
- Lightning strike kills around 550 sheep in Georgia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: When the easiest food source stops
- Italy sets new European heat record as Siracusa, Sicily, peaks at +48.8 °C (119.8 °F)
- Lightning strikes kill 4 in Sherpur, Bangladesh
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- Meteor fireball above Ciudad Real and Córdoba, Spain
- Meteor fireball in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Salamanca and Ávila, Spain
- Meteor fireball over Morocco
- Rare meteor cluster event captured by Subaru telescope in Hawaii
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain
- Perseid meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (Aug. 3)
- Meteor fireball recorded over Northeastern US
- Meteor fireball explodes and lights up the night like daylight in Santiago, Chile
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over New England
- Perseid meteor fireball recorded over Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Izmir, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Michigan, Ontario and Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball over the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Explosion in sky startles early risers in Malaysia (July 23)
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- North Texas residents observe bright meteor fireball, boom reported
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Norway
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (July 24)
- CDC investigates 2 deaths, 2 illnesses from rare bacterial disease
- Mayo Clinic touts (not published or even peer-reviewed) study that says COVID breakthrough risk may be 'much lower' with Moderna than Pfizer
- The most vaccine-hesitant group of all? PhDs
- Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
- If you study hundreds of bat viruses at biosafety level 2, "your luck may eventually run out", says Coronavirus expert
- Assembling Covid jigsaw pieces into a complete pandemic picture
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Patents Show Covid Was Manmade | The Digital Technocracy is Here
- Fifteen pounds to slow the spread
- Spreading false vax info might cost you your medical license
- Mercola: mRNA expert Robert Malone speaks out on the COVID crisis
- Best of the Web: Media blackout: Renowned German pathologist's vaccine autopsy data is shocking... and being censored
- Should we be surprised that Covid case numbers have been falling?
- Japan's centenarians have unique gut bacteria, bile may hold clues to longevity
- 'For $1/day'... Double-blind ivermectin study reveals COVID patients recover more quickly, are less infectious
- British study shows children UNLIKELY to contract severe Covid but UK wants to vaccinate them anyway
- Dr. Mercola to delete ALL CONTENT from website. Future articles available for 48 hours only
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The People Have Spoken: Protests Against Draconian Covid Measures Around the World
- Omega-3 and heart disease
- Best of the Web: Now official: Biden's vaccine mandate for ALL federal workers, or regular testing will be required
- 'Superbug' Candida auris fungus spreads in two US cities
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
Quote of the Day
The Press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of the government and inform the people. Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government. And paramount among the responsibilities of a free press is the duty to prevent any part of the government from deceiving the people.
Recent Comments
I am just being nosy but watch the first minute of this and be very afraid Belarus? : [Link]
Switzerland is a beautiful, wealth little country, full of miserable people who scheme, lie and deceive anyone and everyone else. Their only god...
It's Great To Be Swiss...[Link]
No surprise Peaceful ? = Fabricated ✔
[Link] No Swiss authorities can enter GAVI premises; no GAVI assets can be seized; all GAVI employees have immunity from arrest. The WHO treats...