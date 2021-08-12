It will come into effect at 17:00 local time on Thursday (07:00 GMT).
The lockdown was called for the whole of the Australian Capital Territory - home to around 400,000 people - because authorities do not know how the infected person caught the virus.
Comment: Is that really a valid reason to lockdown nearly half a million people?
Residents will only be able to leave home for essential reasons.
Queues were reported at supermarkets as the lockdown approached.
Australia is struggling to get on top of the highly infectious Delta strain, which has resulted in two of its largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - going into strict lockdowns.
Comment: Over in the UK the lead scientist at AstraZeneca told the British government that even the vaccinated can catch and spread the relatively harmless coronavirus and that it will simply have to learn to live with it; clearly Australia isn't very up to date on 'the science'.
Large parts of New South Wales are locked down, and in Victoria there are similar restrictions on Melbourne for at least another week.
Extra military reinforcements could be called upon to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said.
"We are making sure that we do not leave any stone unturned in relation to extra (military) resources," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a media conference.
Some 580 unarmed army personnel are already assisting police in enforcing quarantine orders in areas of Sydney.
Comment: So the target of the Australian army is the Australian people? This is particularly concerning considering the Australian military's human rights abuses abroad.
Despite seven weeks of lockdown in Sydney, infections remain near their highest. A total of 345 new locally acquired cases were recorded in New South Wales on Thursday, while two men in their 90s died.
Fewer than a quarter of Australians are vaccinated. Despite avoiding the worst of the pandemic, frustration over restrictions has led to several large anti-lockdown protests.
Comment: That less than a quarter of Australians are vaccinated likely reflects their skepticism towards the experimental injections themselves and the whole manufactured crisis; is that why the Australian establishment is taking such extreme measures against its people? Australia's MILITARY enforcing lockdown, helicopters soar overheard blaring warnings, gov't wants to inject 80% of population before border block lifted
And check out SOTT radio's: NewsReal: Echoes of Nazism - Governments' Vaccine Passports Spark Mass Disobedience