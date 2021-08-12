© EPA



Extra military reinforcements could be called upon

580 unarmed army personnel are already assisting police in enforcing quarantine orders in areas of Sydney

The Australian capital Canberra is going into a snap one-week lockdown after recording its first case of Covid-19 in more than a year.It will come into effect at 17:00 local time on Thursday (07:00 GMT).The lockdown was called for the whole ofQueues were reported at supermarkets as the lockdown approached.Australia is struggling to get on top of the highly infectious Delta strain, which has resulted in two of its largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - going into strict lockdowns.to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said."We are making sure that we do not leave any stone unturned in relation to extra (military) resources," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a media conference.Some, infections remain near their highest. A total of 345 new locally acquired cases were recorded in New South Wales on Thursday, while two men in their 90s died.Despite avoiding the worst of the pandemic, frustration over restrictions has led to several large anti-lockdown protests.