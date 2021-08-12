© SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP



Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The Disaster Management Division (DMD) in India reported on 11 August that flooding has affected over 250,000 people in the eastern state of Bihar over the last few days. Seven rivers in the state, including the Ganges, are above the danger mark in 15 locations.As of 11 August, rivers were above the danger mark in the districts of Vaishali, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Jehanabad, Khagaria and Gopalganj.Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, carried out an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on 11 August 2021 and instructed officials to further step up relief and rescue operation in 12 affected districts.India's Central Water Commission reported 7 rivers in the state were above the danger mark in 15 locations, including the Gandak at Lalganj in Vaishali; the Kosi at Kursela in Katihar; the Bagmati at Benibad in Muzaffarpur; and the Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna.Meanwhile the Ganges was above the danger mark at Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district; Dighaghat, Gandhighat and Hathidah in Patna; and at Buxar in Buxar district.The Ganges is also flooding areas upstream in the state of Uttar Pradesh, most recently the ancient city of Varanasi, regarded as the spiritual capital of India. As of 11 August, the Ganges stood at 72.08 metres and rising at Varanasi. The danger mark here is 71.262 metres and the record high 73.901 metres set in 1978.