© AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a series of six election security bills Tuesday sent to his desk by the state's GOP-controlled legislature.Republicans do not have the votes to override Evers' veto, as no Democrats supported the legislation in June.The governor also said that two Wisconsin counties should not comply with subpoenas to turn over ballots and voting equipment as part of an investigation being led by the Republican head of the Assembly elections committee.'Hell no,' Evers said when asked if the local election clerks should comply. 'You´ve seen what´s going on in Arizona. It´s a clown show.'Arizona's partisan election audit has been full of embarrassing revelations, the suspension of the audit's account and one of its early supporters describing the process as botched.Yet another would have required election officials to live stream the counting of the ballots and save it for 22 months.One bill also would have allowed for only one collection site for absentee ballots, located near the local clerk's office. Republican supporters said the goal was to prevent 'ballot harvesting' by disallowing events or locations where ballots could be collected.Trump lost to Biden just under 21,000 votes in the Badger State, after winning it in 2016. Numerous lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies after the defeat were rejected.Biden's victory over Trump in Wisconsin was confirmed in partial recounts that targeted the Democratic-dominated counties of Milwaukee and Dane, where Trump tried and failed to disqualify thousands of absentee votes.'Across the country the right to vote is under attack. But here in Wisconsin, I'm making sure we keep elections fair, secure, and accessible by vetoing a series of GOP bills that attack the heart of our democratic process,' Evers wrote on Twitter after the veto.'Make no mistake, these bills disproportionately impact communities of color, senior citizens, and those living with disabilities,' he added.Evers' veto came as Republicans in Texas moved closer to mustering a quorum to pass voting changes stymied by Democrats fleeing the state.Still, Wisconsin Republicans have approved a review of the 2020 election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has authorized a separate investigation led by a former state Supreme Court justice.State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who leads the Assembly´s elections committee, is also pursuing her own 'cyber-forensic' review of the results, with subpoenas to election clerks in two counties that demand they turn over ballots and voting equipment.Evers predicted the subpoenas would be challenged in court. 'People need to understand this election is over,' the governor said.