Stormy weather including heavy rainfall since the start of August has caused damaged and flooding in 4 departments of El Salvador.Storms, strong winds and heavy rain affected El Salvador from 02 August, 2021. Four homes were damaged by floods in southern parts of the city of San Salvador and another in Chanmico canton of the municipality of San Juan Opico, La Libertad department, Civil Defence reported.Further heavy rain from 06 August caused powerful flash floods in San Miguel city and surrounding areas in San Miguel department. Firefighters rescued people from vehicles in flood water. No injuries were reported, however.On 07 August, Civil Protection reported 17 families affected by floods in San Julián municipality in Sonsonate department. Areas in San Vicente municipality in San Vicente department were also affected.Emergency workers were monitoring the situation of a river which threatened to overflow in Colonia Malaga in San Salvador on 07 August.Heavy rain, storms and floods affected at least 3 departments of the country in April this year.