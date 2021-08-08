Physicians who intentionally spread misinformation or disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines could be disciplined by state medical boards and may have their licenses suspended or taken away, said the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB).
Due "to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media," the FSMB, a national nonprofit representing medical boards that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians, issued the following statement:
The crux of the issue is trust between patients and physicians, the spokesperson told MedPage Today in an email. "MSDC is an advocate for vaccine literacy and ensuring patients and the public have access to reliable information from trusted sources of medical information. Due to their many years of training, specialized education, and dedication to patients, physicians are highly knowledgeable sources for medical information," said president E.W. Emanuel, MD, in a statement.Physicians who willfully generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license. Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not. They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus driven for the betterment of public health. Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk.
"This is the time especially for physicians to do the right thing," Chaudhry said. "Most of them are."
Truth: COVID vaccines are not FDA approved. The trials never found that vaccines reduced deaths. The trials never even TRIED to discern if vaccines could reduce transmission. All of this is now being labeled "misinformation." And speaking it could result in loss of medical license.
What if we discover that the pharmaceutical industry is driving the consensus?
I think this is going in the wrong direction.
Comment: In other words, don't deviate from 'consensus', Doc, or we'll revoke your license.
