An Austrian court has sentenced a Chechen arms dealer to life behind bars over the killing of former separatist, blogger and police informant Mamikhan Umarov. The investigators did not rule out the botched deal was a contract hit.The man who gunned down Umarov, identified only as Sar-Ali A., was unanimously sentenced by a jury at the Korneuburg regional court on Friday. The hearings saw extreme security measures, with heavily armed police guarding the court, all video and photo recording prohibited in the courtroom, and the defendant reportedly wearing body armor.Upon emigrating to Austria, Umarov was recruited by the security agencies there, becoming their long-term informant, according to his widow, Zarema Umarova. He apparently maintained a cozy relationship with police for several years.Nevertheless, Austrian investigators said that the notion of a contract murder cannot be ruled out completely.Sar-Ali A. was apprehended shortly after, but the murder weapon was never recovered. Investigators discovered gunpowder residue on Sar-Ali A., as well as the victim's blood on his clothing, positively linking him to the murder.The 37-year-old "bodyguard" was convicted by an Austrian court earlier this year for the attempted murder of Sar-Ali. The "bodyguard" has insisted he only tried to shoot the tires of the killer's vehicle to apprehend him, and called the police shortly after the fatal shooting.