Israel has warned Iran that the country is ready to attack unilaterally, amid rising tensions in the Middle East. On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said "Israel is ready to attack Iran". This comes just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country could "act alone" against Tehran.
Last week, outrage erupted after an Israeli-owned tanker, the MT Mercer Street, was attacked off the coast of Oman. A British security guard and a Romanian crew member were killed in what the US, Britain and Israel said appeared to be an Iranian drone strike.
The New York Times reported that it was a retaliatory attack after Iran has accused Israel of sabotaging its nuclear sites and killing a number of its scientists.
Mr Gantz said the time to act against Iran had come: "We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran."
Former UK MP George Galloway told RT that these tensions could accidentally erupt into a global war.
He said:
"We have to hope that the US, that pays and arms Israel, can keep Israel on a tight leash in this very fraught circumstance.The head of Iran's most elite military branch hit back at the Israeli threats, insisting Tehran would swiftly retaliate against any strike.
"If Israel is ready to attack Iran, well Iran is ready to attack back, and that is where we should be worried because the rest of us will be dragged into it."
General Salami said: "Those who speak against us with a language of threats, including the Zionist regime's prime minister and other officials of that regime, must be mindful of the dangerous consequences of their comments and exercise the necessary caution in their calculations."
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who only came into power on Wednesday, reiterated his country's commitment to never building a nuclear weapon (Image: GETTY)
The Revolutionary Guard commander added: "We are prepared for every scenario and as some of these preparations were observed today on the shores of the Persian Gulf, these preparations are present in various areas of our defence power."
A spokesman for Tehran's foreign ministry also tweeted:
"In another brazen violation of Int'l law, Israeli regime now blatantly threatens Iran with military action, "ANY foolish act against Iran will be met with a DECISIVE response.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who only came into power on Wednesday, reiterated his country's commitment to never building a nuclear weapon.
