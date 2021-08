© AP/Matt Slocum

The commission mailed postcards during the summer of 2019 to more than 230,000 voters identified by the Electronic Registration Information Center as having possibly moved.



The commission voted that summer not to deactivate them until after the April 2021 election to give them several chances to affirm they hadn't moved.

"The vast majority of the more than 101,000 people on the list submitted change of address forms to the post office or had returned election mail."

"adds the Texas attorney general to the list of officials receiving information about voters who identify themselves as not meeting citizenship or residency qualifications for jury service. This means they are also ineligible to be registered to vote in the county in which they were called to serve on a jury — or, in the case of non-citizens, at all."

"Texas Senate, on an 18-13 vote, passed #SB155 cleaning voter rolls of all non-citizens/residents and giving the AG power to use jury lists to purge voters."

Election officials in the battleground state of Wisconsin have removed more than 205,000 voters from the rolls as part of routine work to keep the state's registration lists as current as possible.demanding that the Wisconsin Elections Commission remove voters from the rolls if they didn't respond to mailings within 30 days.On Wednesday, nearly nine months after the election,because the voters hadn't cast a ballot in four years and didn't respond to a mailing. The commission also said theyBut wait, it gets even worse.US News reported Last month, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that the battleground state would be purging around 100,000 names from voter rolls if the individuals do not take a few moments to update their information.As noted by WSB-TV Atlanta, it's a legal procedure that happens all the time in every state. A chunk of voters being purged from the registration rolls simply because they are missing updated addresses is not a major issue.These people now have 40 days to check their status online and update it accordingly or they will be removed from the list.In May, theOne of the most important measures in the billwhich would make it more difficult for unqualified voters to participate in U.S. elections.According to the Texas Scorecard Texas has taken a major stand to curb possible voter fraud. Tim Swain, a senate candidate, noted:Back in April, the U.S. Supreme Court has turned away a Democratic effort to expand mail-in voting in Texas.The state Democratic Party and some voters sued the Republican-governed state, arguing that by treating voters differently by age, the Texas law violated the U.S. Constitution's 26th Amendment guarantee of the right to vote for American citizens age 18 and above.The Democrats had gone to court to try to enable all eligible voters in Texas to vote by mail during last year's election cycle, including the presidential election, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.But the