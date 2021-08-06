Conservatives filed lawsuits back in 2020 demanding that the Wisconsin Elections Commission remove voters from the rolls if they didn't respond to mailings within 30 days. Those lawsuits failed and Joe Biden took the state of Wisconsin over Donald Trump by about 20,000 votes.
On Wednesday, nearly nine months after the election, Wisconsin Commission officials deactivated 174,307 voter registrations because the voters hadn't cast a ballot in four years and didn't respond to a mailing. The commission also said they deactivated 31,854 registrations of voters who may have moved and didn't respond to a mailing.
The commission mailed postcards during the summer of 2019 to more than 230,000 voters identified by the Electronic Registration Information Center as having possibly moved.Last month, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that the battleground state would be purging around 100,000 names from voter rolls if the individuals do not take a few moments to update their information.
The commission voted that summer not to deactivate them until after the April 2021 election to give them several chances to affirm they hadn't moved.
As noted by WSB-TV Atlanta, it's a legal procedure that happens all the time in every state. A chunk of voters being purged from the registration rolls simply because they are missing updated addresses is not a major issue.
"The vast majority of the more than 101,000 people on the list submitted change of address forms to the post office or had returned election mail."These people now have 40 days to check their status online and update it accordingly or they will be removed from the list.
In May, the Texas Senate has passed a powerful election reform bill that aims to restrict illegal voters from casting ballots in the state's elections. One of the most important measures in the bill includes purging the voter rolls of non-citizens and non-residents, which would make it more difficult for unqualified voters to participate in U.S. elections.
"adds the Texas attorney general to the list of officials receiving information about voters who identify themselves as not meeting citizenship or residency qualifications for jury service. This means they are also ineligible to be registered to vote in the county in which they were called to serve on a jury — or, in the case of non-citizens, at all."Texas has taken a major stand to curb possible voter fraud. Tim Swain, a senate candidate, noted:
"Texas Senate, on an 18-13 vote, passed #SB155 cleaning voter rolls of all non-citizens/residents and giving the AG power to use jury lists to purge voters."Back in April, the U.S. Supreme Court has turned away a Democratic effort to expand mail-in voting in Texas.
Texas state law makes mail-in ballots available only for people age 65 and older or for voters who meet specific disability guidelines.
The state Democratic Party and some voters sued the Republican-governed state, arguing that by treating voters differently by age, the Texas law violated the U.S. Constitution's 26th Amendment guarantee of the right to vote for American citizens age 18 and above.
The Democrats had gone to court to try to enable all eligible voters in Texas to vote by mail during last year's election cycle, including the presidential election, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling that sided with Texas in the lawsuit.