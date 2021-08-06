PIT BULL ATTACK
A family is mourning the loss of a mother, a sister and a best friend after a dog mauling incident in Perry County.

"Rhoda was a special person that would do anything for anybody and she loved her animals," Carla Mae Snow, the victim's best friend, tells CBS 21 News' Samantha York. "She loved her animals."

The Pennsylvania State Police Newport Station reports 60-year-old Rhoda Wagner was found dead on the front lawn of her Miller Township home in Perry County with three Pit Bull Terriers running in the yard. Officials' investigation determined Wagner was alone at the time. The report continues to say she was attacked by the dogs for an unknown reason.

"We are actually under the impression the two dogs got into a fight and she was trying to break them up," Snow continues. "I just want the whole world to know what she was and who she was, I just want everybody to know that she was a really, really heartfelt, special person."


The release says the dogs who attacked Wagner were owned by Wagner's roommate and had been staying there for over a month. Wagner was helping to care for them while the roommate was away at the time of the attack. Police say three dogs were euthanized at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area with the consent of their owner.

"Last week has been really hard," Snow explains. "This family has been going through so much."

Wagner's son, Bobby, her sister, Michelle, and her best friend, Carla Mae Snow say she was an advocate for Pit Bulls, loving hers immensely.

"I know if she would be alive today, we should not want to see Pit Bulls to be brought down any more than they already are," Snow adds. "She loves her dogs. She was always sending us pictures of her dogs, taking a nap with her or babying her when she's sick."

One of Wagner's Pit Bulls was inside at the time of the attack and is now being cared for by her son.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs.